Arlington police look for man who stole Army football helmet from Globe Life Field

Arlington police are looking for a man who was caught on surveillance camera stealing an Army football helmet from Globe Life Field on Aug. 23, officials said.

The man took the helmet and wrapped it in a black shirt before walking away, the Arlington Police Department said in a Facebook post Monday. The helmet was on display for the upcoming Commanders’ Classic game between the Army and Air Force on Nov. 5.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Arlington Police Department Detective Miller at 817-459-5782 or reach out to Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477, police said. Tips for Crime Stoppers may be anonymous.