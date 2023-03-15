Arlington police looking for 9-year-old boy, missing since Tuesday morning

The Arlington Police Department issued a missing-child alert for a 9-year-old boy on Tuesday evening.

Police are searching for Jeremiah White. He is described as a black male, 4 feet, 10 inches and 75 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red Jordan jacket, black sweatpants, black forces or yellow slides.

He was last seen on the 900 block of Zachary Drive near South Collins Street and Debbie Lane around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators believe he left on his own and do not believe there is foul play.

“However, his family is worried, and we are doing everything we can to locate him,” police said in a Twitter post.

Anyone with information about White is asked to call 911 and reference the case number 2023-00730220.