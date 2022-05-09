Arlington police locate missing endangered man

After asking the public’s help to find a missing and endangered man, Arlington police located the man Monday afternoon.

Everett Wright, 62, was last seen near the 100 block of East Burke Avenue in the north Arlington area on Sunday at about 11 p.m.

Family members told police they were worried about Wright’s safety because he is unable to care for himself and has recently experienced episodes of delusions, which put him at risk of serious harm.

Arlington police and Snohomish County Search and Rescue organized the search response.

***UPDATE*** Located and Safe. Thank you for the shares on social media.... Posted by Arlington, WA Police Department on Monday, May 9, 2022

