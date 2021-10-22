Arlington police officer’s body camera captures fatal shooting

The Arlington police officer who fatally shot a 40-year-old man Wednesday has been fired for violating department policy. Video from his body camera shows the officer firing multiple shots into the windshield of a vehicle driven by Jesse Fischer of Addison.

Police Chief Al Jones identified the officer on Friday as Robert Phillips. Jones said there were many steps Phillips could have taken, such as getting behind or back into the police car. Because the officers knew they were going into a dead-end street, Jones said, the officers could have blocked the street until Fischer surrendered.