Arlington police officer fatally shoots suspect wanted on sexual assault warrants

Emerson Clarridge
·1 min read

An Arlington police officer fatally shot a suspect who authorities were trying to take into custody Thursday afternoon outside a shopping center on East Pioneer Parkway, police said at a news conference Thursday evening.

Arlington officers assigned to a U.S. Marshals task force fugitive unit had stopped the suspect, who was alone in a car, outside the Nam Hung Mall at the corner of Pioneer Parkway and Browning Drive. The suspect “produced a handgun and began to threaten the officer by raising the handgun,” Arlington police spokesman Sgt. Michael Chitty said.

The task force officer who made the traffic stop drew his weapon and shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1700 block of East Pioneer Parkway, Chitty said.

The suspect’s name and age have not been released. Police said he was wanted in Arkansas on felony warrants on multiple counts of sexual assault and indecency with a child.

No officers or bystanders were injured in the shooting, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

