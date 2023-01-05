Arlington police officer investigating wreck struck by hit-and-run driver on Interstate 20

An Arlington police officer investigating a traffic wreck on Interstate 20 was struck and seriously injured Thursday morning by a hit-and-run driver, authorities said.

The driver was arrested a short time later by an off-duty Dublin police officer who saw what happened, immediately followed the driver, and pulled him over until Arlington police units could get there, according to Arlington police.

The Arlington officer, who was not publicly identified, was taken to an area hospital and his injuries are non-life threatening, Arlington police said.

Police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Alfredo Guzman, who faces a charge of failure to stop and render aid in an accident with bodily injury. Guzman is from Forest Hill.

At around 6:35 a.m. Thursday, Arlington officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 near Matlock Road. No serious injuries were reported in the accident.

Initially, one eastbound lane remained open while police worked to investigate and clear the wreck.

Minutes later, a driver who was trying to get around the crash site hit an officer who was working the scene — which is what prompted all eastbound lanes to be shut down. The lanes have since been reopened.

Guzman did not stop and continue eastbound on the highway, police said. That’s when the off-duty Dublin police officer saw what happened and stopped the suspected hit-and-run driver.

“We’d like to remind drivers that if they see officers or other emergency workers responding to an incident on the roadway, they need to slow down,” Arlington police said in a Thursday news release. “Stay focused, and if possible, move over a lane so crews can safely work.”