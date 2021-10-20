Arlington police officer shoots person who was driving toward officer, authorities say

An Arlington police officer shot a driver who was driving toward the officer on foot Wednesday, authorities said.

According to a report by CBS-DFW, the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Grants Parkway near Arkansas Lane and Collins Street. The condition of the driver is not known at this time.

The Combined Law Enforcement Association said the driver was suspected of DWI, according to the report by CBS-DFW.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.