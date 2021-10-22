Arlington police to release video from body and dashboard cameras in fatal shooting

Arlington police have scheduled a news conference on Friday afternoon to release video from body-worn camera and vehicle dashboard camera from an officer involved shooting that left an Addison man dead Wednesday afternoon.

Arlington Police chief Al Jones and other community leaders are expected to be attendance.

The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday at Arlington police headquarters.

An Arlington police officer fatally shot the man Wednesday afternoon after police said he drove his vehicle toward an officer on foot.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the man Thursday as Jesse Fischer, 40, of Addison. Arlington police did not release the name of the officer who shot the driver, but said he has been with the department for seven years.

At around 2:28 p.m. Wednesday, two officers responded to a call of an SUV stopped in the middle of the roadway along Pioneer Parkway near Daniel Drive, Arlington Police Sgt. Chris Moore said. One of the officers instructed the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, to stay where he was but he continued to drive.

Moore said the driver stopped briefly near the intersection of Daniel Drive and Arkansas Lane, where police informed him he was under arrest for evading and advised him to turn off the vehicle. The driver did not comply and drove away, according to police.

The officers went into a low speed chase with the driver until he entered Carla Court, a cul de sac near South Collins Street, police said. Police stopped at the entrance of the cul de sac when the driver made a U-turn and drove at one of the officers who had gotten out of his vehicle.

Moore said only one officer fired multiple times, and two officers are on administrative leave because of the incident. Neither of the officers were injured from the incident.

Police performed life-saving measures on the driver until paramedics arrived to transport him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries, Moore said.

This report contains information from Fort Worth Star-Telegram archives.