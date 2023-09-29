Ex-employee opens fire at Arlington Honda dealership, is shot by officers, police say

A gunman was shot by officers and is in custody after he opened fire Thursday night at the Vandergriff Honda dealership where he used to work on the I-20 frontage road in Arlington, police said.

Customers and employees scrambled to take cover, and no one besides the suspect was injured in the shooting.

Arlington police responded to the Honda dealership, along the I-20 frontage road between Cooper and Matlock, about 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of an armed man in the parking lot firing shots at the building. They immediately spotted the suspect and multiple officers fired at him, police said in a news release.

Investigators learned the suspect is a former employee of the dealership who was recently terminated. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. His name has not been released.

One witness, Samuel Hartman, told the Star-Telegram that he arrived at the dealership in the afternoon to get his car serviced and ended up hiding under a truck in the garage as shots rang out.

Hartman said he had been walking outside while waiting for his car and when he opened the door to go back to the service area, he heard loud sounds and people “were freaking out” and yelling, “Get to safety!”

He said he called 911 while taking cover with two women under the truck and it sounded like the shooter was nearby.

An employee told KXAS-TV that the gunman was armed with an AR-style rifle. A manager who had a handgun told the man to leave and they began shooting at each other, the employee told the NBC station.

Hartman said he saw several officers arrive and said it sounded like police exchanged fire with the gunman.

Soon afterward, police told everyone to run to where other customers and employees were gathered, Hartman said. “One of the employees picked me up because it was kind of oily and it was tough for me to get myself up, and he gave me a piggyback ride,” he said.

Hartman said he “finally saw the guy that was apprehended,” who he described as “bloodied up.”

Witnesses were told to stay at the scene as the investigation continued and were still waiting at the dealership after 9 p.m., Hartman said.

Another customer who was test driving a car told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV that she also saw the gunman and heard dozens of shots.

The witness told WFAA that she and her husband ran down the street to take cover and hid along with employees from the dealership.

Large scene at the Honda dealership in Arlington. @ArlingtonPD says officers responded to a report of shots fired at a dealership along the I-20 frontage road between Cooper and Matlock. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/PHrPdihS42 — Adriana De Alba (@adealbaWFAA) September 29, 2023

Dozens of emergency vehicles responded. Police said about 7:45 p.m. that the scene was secure.

Police closed the frontage road and were diverting all traffic onto eastbound I-20 while the investigation continued.

There will be both criminal investigation to review the shooting and an administrative investigation to determine whether all department policies and procedures were followed, which is standard department procedure anytime an officer fires their service weapon, police said.

At around 6:30 this evening, APD officers responded to a report of shots fired at a car dealership along the I-20 frontage road between Cooper and Matlock.



The scene is now secure.



We will release additional information as we’re able to. #ArlingtonTX pic.twitter.com/LbinCVdovS — Arlington, TX Police (@ArlingtonPD) September 29, 2023

