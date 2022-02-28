Arlington police search for ‘armed, dangerous’ man accused of stabbing his mother to death

A 26-year-old Arlington man accused of fatally stabbing his mother, whose body was found in her front yard Sunday, was on the run Monday, police said.

Arlington police identified the suspect as Nathan Woodard, who authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous.

An extensive search was underway for Nathan Woodard who is accused of stabbing to death his mother Sunday night in Arlington, Arlington police said.

Police have not released a motive for the fatal stabbing of the 55-year-old woman, who the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified as Teresa Dewitt Pierce.

The homicide was reported about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 1900 block of Longmeadow Drive in Arlington.

The victim’s husband, who had gone to a store, returned to find his wife unresponsive and bleeding in their front yard, Arlington police said.

Paramedics later pronounced her dead at the scene.

Arlington police launched an extensive search in the surrounding area, but Woodard was not found.

A warrant was been issued for Woodard on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information about Woodard or who sees him should call 911 immediately.