Arlington police search for hit-and-run suspect who struck 5-year-old on scooter

Megan Cardona
·1 min read

Arlington police are searching for a driver who hit a 5-year-old boy on a scooter in the 8400 block of River Bluffs Drive on Sept. 23.

The incident happened around 7:50 p.m., when witnesses saw the driver of a red, newer model Dodge or Toyota pickup truck hit the boy near his driveway, according to social media posts by the police department. The driver did not call 911 or offer assistance.

The boy was taken to a hospital with injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid to late 30s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 200 pounds with short dark hair and a goatee. At the time of the incident, witnesses said he was wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts, according to police.

The red pickup had dark rims, tinted windows and a dent on the driver’s side, police said.

The suspect’s vehicle is described by police as a “newer model Dodge or Toyota pickup with dark rims.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 817-459-5786.

