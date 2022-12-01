Arlington police search for man suspected of sexually assaulting teen

The Arlington Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect in a child sexual assault investigation.

Officers responded to a business in the 5900 block of South Cooper Street about 8:25 p.m. on Nov. 26 after employees reported that a teenage customer made an outcry to them, police said in a news release Thursday.

“Due to the nature of the case and the age of the victim, the department is extremely limited in the details it can release publicly,” the release said.

Surveillance cameras showed a man police believe to be the suspect leaving the business. Police released an image from the video.

Police said the suspect is described as a Black man, about 50 years old, between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a short fade, salt and pepper haircut. He was wearing glasses. He was seen leaving the business in a dark-colored, late model Cadillac SUV (possibly a Cadillac XT4 or XT5) with no license plates. Police also released photos of the SUV.

Arlington police are loooking for a man seen driving a dark-colored, late model Cadillac SUV (possibly a Cadillac XT4 or XT5) with no license plates.

Police asked anyone who recognizes the man or has additional information about this incident to call the APD Crimes Against Children Unit at (817) 575-3200. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.

“The department would like to thank and recognize the employees of the business, as well as a Good Samaritan customer for helping the victim,” the release said. “Based on our investigation, it appears the customer alerted employees the victim may be in trouble. The employees immediately intervened, scared off the suspect, and contacted 911.”