Arlington police search for suspect after man fatally shot at local park

Arlington police asked for help from the community Sunday after a person was fatally shot at a local park.

At about 12:15 p.m., a man was shot in the 2200 block of Greenway Street, Arlington police said in a press release. Police believe that a man agreed to meet up with the suspected shooter at the Helen Wessler Park to fight. When the victim got to the park, the suspected shooter got out of a car and started shooting, hitting the victim several times.

Police are still searching for the suspect. Police also learned a private car dropped the victim off at a local hospital, where he died.

Detectives canvassed the neighborhood to seek out any video and/or witnesses. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Constantino at 817-459-5729. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-TIPS (8477).