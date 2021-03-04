Arlington police search for suspects who set off fireworks inside mall, causing panic

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

Arlington police have asked for help to identify three young men accused of setting off fireworks at The Parks Mall at Arlington over the weekend and causing a panic among shoppers who thought there was an active shooter in the building.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Arlington police released photographs of the three young men from mall surveillance cameras in hopes that someone would recognize them and call authorities.

The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday at The Parks Mall at Arlington, 3811 S. Cooper St..

The three suspects placed the fireworks near a jewelry store in the lower level of the mall and then set them off, Arlington police said.

The fireworks caused mass fear and confusion before authorities found the devices.

Here are the descriptions of the three suspects who Arlington police believe are in their late teens or early 20s:

Suspect 1 is a Hispanic man who was wearing faded blue jeans, a white Nike Just Do It T-shirt and a hat.

Suspect 2 is a Black man who was wearing faded jeans, and a black possibly Hollister brand hooded jacket.

Suspect 3 is a Hispanic man with black hair, black Nike Just Do It sweatshirt and white shorts.

Anyone with information should call Arlington police at 817-459-6080 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

