Arlington police seek man wanted in home invasion

A man is wanted for a home invasion and burglary in Arlington, according to the Arlington Police Department.

At about 3:04 a.m. on Oct. 11, Arlington police responded to a burglary at the Chelsea Village Apartments at 18222 Smokey Point Boulevard.

A woman told officers that her two young children and her grandmother were asleep in their apartment when she was awoken by the sound of an intruder in their home.

She told police she confronted the intruder as he was stealing her purse and her loaded firearm.

The intruder fled the scene with her items.

Surveillance footage showed the intruder entering the apartment through a back door, where he remained inside for an extended period until he was discovered.

Using the surveillance footage, detectives identified the intruder as Luke A. James, a 32-year-old man.

James is described as medium-built, about 6 feet tall, with a distinctive nose ring and a facial tattoo of a large black bird above his right ear.

If you have seen James or know where he is, please call 911. James is considered armed and dangerous.