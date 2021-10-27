Arlington police standoff with domestic violence suspect forces 2 schools on lockout

Two Arlington schools were placed on lockout Wednesday after a man held police at bay for about two hours from a home near the schools before he surrendered.

No injuries were reported in the standoff.

Arlington police responded to a domestic call about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Lovers Lane that turned into a barricaded person incident, a police spokesman said in an email.

SWAT team members were called to the scene.

As a precaution, school officials placed Rankin Elementary and the Dan Dipert Career and Technical Center on lockout as Arlington police were nearby. The lockout was lifted after the suspect was taken into custody.

A lockout means students and staff can move freely around the school buildings and continue classes, but no one is allowed entry into the buildings, police said.

At about 10:30 a.m., the suspect surrendered to Arlington police and was taken into custody. Further information including the name of the suspect and potential charges was not immediately available.