Arlington police zeroing in on person of interest in Six Flags Hurricane Harbor shooting

Arlington detectives have started to zero in on a person of interest in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy just outside of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor water park, Arlington police said Thursday.

Detectives conducted interviews overnight, but no one was in custody as of Thursday.

Arlington police did not release any other details on the possible person of interest.

The name of the teen who died had not been released as of Thursday morning. He will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office after next of kin are notified.

The boy was shot to death Wednesday evening during a fight just outside the entrance of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor as the Arlington water park closed for the day, Arlington police said.

The victim was fired on in a parking lot about 7 p.m. outside the park in the 1800 block of East Lamar Boulevard.

An off-duty Arlington police officer was working a part-time security job at the park Wednesday when he heard car horns coming from the parking lot and walked from the front gate. He saw a group of six to eight people fighting, police said. As the officer began to move toward the group to break up the fight, he heard a gunshot and saw the victim lying on the ground.

Park security and EMTs responded and performed CPR until the victim was taken to a local hospital, Six Flags Over Texas said in a statement on social media.

Officers detained multiple people at the scene. Investigators were working to determine if they were involved in the killing.

The Arlington Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has any information, photos or video related to this case to come forward and report it to Detective Simmons at 817-459-5735. A person with a tip can remain anonymous by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

“We have been informed that a 16-year-old guest that was involved in tonight’s incident outside of Hurricane Harbor has died,” Six Flags Over Texas said in a statement Wednesday night. “Our deepest sympathies are with the victim’s family.”