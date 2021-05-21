Arlington resident reports car damaged in the same location targeted 5 times by gunmen

Arlington detectives continued on Friday to investigate a broken back window of a car parked at a home that had been shot at five previous times in March and April.

Detectives have not determined who damaged the car, if it was related to the previous incidents or why the resident may have been targeted again.

Arlington police arrested two teens in early April and accused them in the shootings in the previous incidents at the Arlington home.

But trouble started again on May 13, according to Arlington police reports.

Arlington police responded to a call at the home in the 800 block of Medina Drive after a homeowner reported the back window of his vehicle had been broken, possibly shot out.

The homeowner and neighbors told police they did not hear or see anyone fire shots at the home. No one was injured and officers did not find any shell casings at the scene.

One neighbor showed Arlington police a home surveillance video that captured a vehicle parked in front of the victim’s home earlier that day. In the video, the driver of the vehicle can be seen looking over the top of his car toward the victim’s home, but the video did not show anything else.

In early April, Arlington police arrested Tyxavion Pimpleton, 18, and Brian Lawrence, 19, and accused them of shooting at the home. They have been charged with one count of deadly conduct.

Police had said they couldn’t be too specific on the potential motive, but noted investigators were looking into social media posts that could have sparked the shootings. A police spokesman also added “we don’t have any evidence to suggest this was a hate crime motivated by the victim’s race or ethnicity.”

One of the homeowners told KXAS-TV he’s Muslim.

Shots were fired on March 19, 26, 27 and 29, and on April 5. Arrest warrants indicated that in each shooting at least one bullet went into the home, and in one case a bullet was recovered from a printer.

On the night of April 5, two young men — one with a shotgun and one with a pistol — began firing at the home, Arlington police said. Surveillance video showed them running away when one of the men begins to fall, extending a hand onto the hood of a parked vehicle to gain balance, according to the warrants. Officers later pulled fingerprints from the vehicle.