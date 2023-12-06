Arlington restaurant closed 4 times fails followup inspection due to unsanitary conditions

No Arlington restaurants were closed during the Nov. 26 to Dec. 2 health inspections, but one recently reopened business failed a follow-up inspection, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram.

First Tofu and Fast Food at 2505 E. Arkansas Lane failed a follow-up inspection with a score of 67 on Dec. 1, according to a city of Arlington spokesperson. The inspector found a repeat violation of unsanitary conditions, food contamination, food held at unsafe temperatures and no paper towels at the hand washing sink.

The restaurant is currently open but will undergo additional follow-up inspections in the next few weeks, the spokesperson said.

First ToFu has been closed by the city four times since December 2022 and received two failing scores. Most recently, it was closed during the Nov. 10 inspection due to unsanitary conditions. Rat droppings were found in the kitchen, on equipment and in the dry storage, according to the city spokesperson. There was also no hot water at the hand sink.

The restaurant was allowed to reopen Nov. 11. after a follow-up inspection, the spokesperson said. The inspector noted that there was hot water at the hand sink, the rat droppings were gone and the kitchen floor was clean and repaired.

Arlington restaurants are scored on a 100-point system, with 100 being a perfect score. Restaurants and other places that serve food that score 75 or less require a follow-up inspection, and 70 is considered extremely poor.

Five other restaurants scored close to 75 during the most recent inspections.

Thuy Nguyen at 100 W. Pioneer Parkway and Desi Adda Kafe at 604 Doug Russell Road both scored 76 and require a follow-up inspection.

Lone Star Cafe at 1001 NE Green Oaks Blvd. and Boss Burgerz at 1905 E. Arkansas Lane scored 77. Taste of Thai at 2535 E. Arkansas Lane scored 78. None of the three places to eat require a follow-up inspection.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Arlington for Nov. 26th - Dec. 2nd, 2023. A score of 100 is a perfect score and 70 is considered to be extremely poor. Reinspections will be conducted for restaurants that score 75 or less. If serious health and sanitation violations are considered an imminent health hazard, the restaurant will be closed until the identified health hazard has been mitigated. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

