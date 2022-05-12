All Arlington restaurants pass health inspections, seven to undergo followups

Seven Arlington restaurants passed their health inspections but will require followup visits after inspectors visited between May 1 and May 7, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram.

The two lowest-scoring restaurants, Pho 95 Vietnamese Restaurant at 5005 S. Cooper St. and Tacusa at 2500 Northeast Green Oaks Blvd., both received a score of 76 on May 4 and May 3, respectively.

In Arlington, restaurants are graded on a scale of zero to 100, with 100 being a perfect score. Any restaurant that scores below a 75 is required to undergo an unscheduled followup inspection. Inspectors have the discretion to require followups of any restaurant, no matter their scores.

Both Pho 95 Vietnamese Restaurant and Tacusa scored 76. Six other restaurants will require followup inspections:

Papa John’s Pizza at 2400 East Pioneer Parkway, which scored an 88 on May 6;

R-Haan Thai Cuisine at 2500 Northeast Green Oaks Blvd., which scored an 83 on May 4;

Polo Reggio at 1050 Northeast Green Oaks Blvd., which scored an 82 on May 6;

Steak N Shake at 2272 East Lamar Blvd., which scored an 80 on May 5;

and the sandwich shop in the Circle K at 2525 Brown Blvd., which scored a 79 on May 2 and had an unscored followup the same day.

A convenience store that offers some food service, Fastfill at 2101 Brown Blvd., will also undergo a followup after it received an 85 on May 4.

Eight restaurants already had followup inspections, with one of them scored and the other seven unscored.

Pho Pasteur Restaurant at 100 W. Pioneer Parkway scored an 83 in its followup inspection. The six other restaurants, excluding the Circle K sandwich shop, which had unscored followups were:

Bone Daddy’s at 415 East Interstate 20 on May 6;

Laos Thai Foods at 1818 East Pioneer Parkway on May 5;

R-Haan Thai Cuisine at 2500 Northeast Green Oaks Blvd. on May 5;

Southern Recipes at 2715 North Collins St. on May 4;

and Wendy’s at 409 West Abram St. on May 2.

One fast food restaurant and one bar received perfect scores.

TANSTAAFL (there ain’t no such thing as a free lunch), a bar at 409 N. Bowen Road, scored perfectly on May 3. McDonald’s at 1704 W. Randol Mill Road received a perfect score on May 5.

