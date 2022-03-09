Arlington stabbing: What to expect from court appearance in Quraan Smith killing

The teen accused of fatally stabbing an Arlington High School student after a football game has a court appearance scheduled for Thursday.

Nearly six months after Quraan Smith's death, and nearly four months after Nestor Ortiz-Ocampo was arraigned, attorneys will again appear before Supreme Court Justice Jessica Segal in Dutchess County Court.

Quraan Smith

Smith's family hopes the court date accelerates a lagging legal process and begins to shed light on a tragic incident that, despite a public setting and witnesses, has remained largely shrouded.

Ortiz-Ocampo is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. If convicted, the Poughkeepsie teen faces 25-years-to-life on the murder count, 25 years plus five years in post-release supervision for manslaughter, and/or a one-year sentence on the weapon charge.

Defense Attorney Bruce Barket said Ortiz-Ocampo submitted a plea of not guilty on all the charges. A decision will be made on Thursday in regard to several motions filed, some that include requests for pre-trial hearings.

A 'legend' taken too soon: Quraan Smith remembered at candlelight vigil

'He was our light': Community says goodbye to Quraan Smith with message of healing

Trapped in a cycle: In Poughkeepsie, spike in gang violence arouses longtime anguish, fear

"We've exchanged motion papers with the prosecutor which is typical in these cases. We've reviewed discovery and evidence," Barket said. "Next will be the court order for pre-trial hearings and then next we will move into a trial."

It is unclear when the case will go to trial. Barket said there is a possibility the trial or future pre-trial hearings could get scheduled at Thursday's court appearance.

The Dutchess County District Attorney's Office believes Ortiz-Ocampo, then 18, stabbed the 16-year-old Smith in the chest, penetrating his heart, on Sept. 17.

Story continues

The incident took place during a large fight in the Arlington parking lot after a football game, the office said in a release. However, much is still not known regarding the scope of the confrontation or how it began. No other individuals have been charged. In the days after the event, many Arlington students were reticent to talk to reporters about anything witnessed.

Initially, Ortiz-Ocampo faced a manslaughter charge, to which he pled not guilty in September, before additional charges were added. He was arraigned in Dutchess County Court on Nov. 19 and sent to county jail on $500,000 bail, $1 million bond and $2.5 million partially secured bond.

Previously, police said the two young men knew of each other. Ortiz-Ocampo is a former Arlington student; Superintendent David Moyer said Ortiz-Ocampo was not a graduate of Arlington.

Smith's mother, Na'tara Bush said she plans to attend court on Thursday. She said she is hoping Ortiz-Ocampo's trial can give her clarity as to what happened leading up to her son's death.

"I need to know what happened so I can say what I think (Ortiz-Ocampo) deserves," Bush said. "I think there should be no leniency, it should be a life for a life. He took my son's life and a portion of his life should (be spent in jail.)"

Katelyn Cordero is the education reporter for the Poughkeepsie Journal: kcordero@poughkeepsiejournal.com; Twitter: @KatelynCordero.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Arlington Stabbing: What to know about Ortiz-Ocampo's next appearance