Arlington stabbing: Poughkeepsie teen Ortiz-Ocampo faces 25-to-life in death of student

The 18-year-old accused of fatally stabbing Arlington student Quraan Smith is facing a maximum sentence of 25-years-to-life in prison.

Nestor Ortiz-Ocampo, a City of Poughkeepsie resident, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. If convicted, Ortiz-Ocampo faces 25-years-to-life on the murder count, 25 years plus five years in post-release supervision for manslaughter, and/or a 1-year sentence on the weapon charge.

Dutchess County Senior Assistant District Attorney Frank Petramale said the case is scheduled to continue on Dec. 21 with an attorney's conference. It is unclear when a trial would be scheduled to begin.

A 'legend' taken too soon: Quraan Smith remembered at candlelight vigil

'He was our light': Community says goodbye to Quraan Smith with message of healing

Trapped in a cycle: In Poughkeepsie, spike in gang violence arouses longtime anguish, fear

According to a release from the District Attorney's Office, Ortiz-Ocampo stabbed Smith, 16, in the chest with a knife penetrating his heart on Sept. 17. The incident took place during a large fight in the Arlington High School parking lot after a football game.

Previously, police said the two young men knew of each other, though the full scope of the fight was unclear. Ortiz-Ocampo is a former Arlington student; Superintendent David Moyer said Ocampo-Ortiz was not a graduate of Arlington.

The district increased security measures for subsequent home football games. At memorial events, Smith was remembered as a comedic and spiritual teen, who loved basketball, football and dancing, with a smile that could light up a room.

Initially, Ortiz-Ocampo faced a manslaughter charge, to which he pled not guilty in September, before additional charges were added. He was arraigned in Dutchess County Court on Nov. 19 and sent to county jail with a $500,000 bail, $1 million bond and $2.5 million partially secured bond.

Story continues

“I just want to remind everyone that Mr. Ortiz-Ocampo is presumed innocent and I would caution everyone against rushing to judgment in a case of this nature," his attorney, Alex Rosen, said in September.

Dutchess County Sheriff's deputy Stephen Price embraces Quraan Smith's mother Na'tara Smith before Friday's football game between White Plains and Arlington on October 8, 2021. Deputy Price came to the aid of Quraan the night he was stabbed.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office participated in the investigation.

Katelyn Cordero is the education reporter for the Poughkeepsie Journal: kcordero@poughkeepsiejournal.com; Twitter: @KatelynCordero.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Arlington high school stabbing suspect faces 25-years-to-life