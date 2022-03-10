Arlington stabbing: Pre-trial hearing set for April as Ortiz-Ocampo appears, tensions flare

No space was left in the Dutchess County courtroom gallery Thursday morning.

Family and friends of Nestor Ortiz-Ocampo and Quraan Smith occupied the benches, sitting on opposite sides in tense silence.

Ortiz-Ocampo is accused in the murder of Smith after an Arlington High School football game in September. A trial would still be weeks, if not months, away. That didn't temper the emotion from both families as Ortiz-Ocampo appeared in front of Supreme Court Justice Jessica Segal, who set dates for the next steps in the legal process in April.

The 18-year-old Poughkeepsie man has pled not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the death of the 16-year-old Arlington student.

Nestor Ortiz-Ocampo arrives at Dutchess County Court for an appearance on March 10, 2022. Ortiz-Ocampo is in custody awaiting trial for the murder case of Quraan Smith following a football game at Arlington High School on Sept. 17, 2021.

On Thursday, Ortiz-Ocampo was escorted into the room quickly by several courthouse officers to stand beside his attorney. Segal set the next step, an attorney-only conference, for April 13, to be followed by pre-trial hearings on April 27 at 9:30 a.m. A date has yet to be set for a trial.

Ortiz-Ocampo was then pushed out of the courtroom at the conclusion of the hearing, sparking a commotion among the crowd. His family could be heard in Spanish sharing words of love and support, while the Smith family expressed calls for justice. Court officers filled the aisle to keep the groups separate.

The Ortiz-Ocampo family was escorted from the courthouse first, followed by the Smith family nearly 15 minutes later. Both sides had dozens of family members present, but roughly half of the Ortiz-Ocampo family was asked to remain outside the courthouse due to capacity limits.

The Dutchess County District Attorney's Office believes Ortiz-Ocampo, stabbed Smith in the chest, penetrating his heart, on Sept. 17.

The incident took place during a large fight in the Arlington parking lot after a football game, the office said in a release. However, much is still not known regarding the scope of the confrontation or how it began. No other individuals have been charged. In the days after the event, many Arlington students were reticent to talk to reporters about anything witnessed.

Quraan Smith

Initially, Ortiz-Ocampo faced a manslaughter charge, to which he pled not guilty in September, before additional charges were added. He was arraigned in Dutchess County Court on Nov. 19 and sent to county jail on $500,000 bail, $1 million bond and $2.5 million partially secured bond.

If convicted, Ortiz-Ocampo faces 25-years-to-life on the murder count, 25 years plus five years in post-release supervision for manslaughter, and/or a one-year sentence on the weapon charge.

Katelyn Cordero is the education reporter for the Poughkeepsie Journal: kcordero@poughkeepsiejournal.com; Twitter: @KatelynCordero.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Arlington stabbing: Ortiz-Ocampo appears in court, dates set