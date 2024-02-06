Arlington triple homicide suspect arrested in Mississippi, officials say

A murder suspect wanted in the killings of three people at an Arlington apartment complex has been arrested in Mississippi, officials said.

Larry Reed, 29, was taken into custody after a short standoff with law enforcement, police told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV.

Reed was known to reside in Arlington and has ties to Mississippi, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Arlington police officers responded to the triple homicide at the Chatham Green Village apartment complex in the 3500 block of Chatham Green Lane the night of Jan. 25. They found a 29-year-old who had been shot outside an apartment. The victim, identified as Shannen Oshay Jones by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers entered the apartment to conduct an emergency sweep and found a 29-year-old woman also dead at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified her as Monique Elaine Smith, and said she died from a gunshot wound to the neck. A 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds was also found inside the apartment. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Smith’s two young children were at the apartment during the shooting. They weren’t injured, and officers released them to family members, police said.

Evidence found at the scene led investigators to believe the crime was related to “high-risk drug activity,” and the victims may have known the shooter, according to Arlington police spokesperson Courtney White. There was no danger to the community, White said.

No arrests were immediately made. Witnesses reported seeing a man running away from the scene.