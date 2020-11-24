Arlington TX Group Health Insurance Affordable Care Act Requirements Launched

A Texas Insurance Agency Has Opened an Office in Arlington; They Specialize in Group Health, Life, Dental, Travel, and Many Other Commercial Insurance Products

ARLINGTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / The Thornton Insurance Agency has launched comprehensive group health insurance services for the businesses of Arlington, Texas. Arlington is located in the center of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex and contains one of the highest concentrations of businesses in the state of Texas.

http://insurance4dallas.com/arlington-health-insurance

The Thornton Insurance Agency has launched services for the business community of Arlington after being referred to several businesses there by their existing satisfied clients. Its new website Insurance4Dallas allows business owners in Arlington to safely compare rates for available group health insurance as mandated by the Federal government.

Whether a business is large or small the Thornton Insurance Agency can assist in lowering the health insurance costs business owners now face. The convenient new quoting service available allows a business owner in Arlington to enter some basic information and get rates from several different providers. Once a business owner in Arlington completes the preliminary research they can call or visit the newly opened Arlington office.

With the advent of the Affordable Care Act, local Arlington businesses that have employees must meet certain governmental requirements. The Thornton agency has developed a tool chest of different solutions to both provide adequate coverage for employees and save business owners money. Business owners can contact a licensed professional agent at http://insurance4dallas.com/arlington-health-insurance-agent

In addition to affordable health insurance rates the agency is now helping Arlington, Texas companies with Life, Disability, Long Term Care, Critical Illness, Gap, Temporary, Dental, and Medicare Supplemental Insurance Policies. They have developed a large network of providers that include Aetna, Assurant, BlueCross, Celtic, Cigna, Humana, and United Healthcare.

Story continues

This reputable insurance agency gives businesses in Arlington an online source of health insurance for employees, owners, and their families. The company has removed the complication of picking the right medical insurance by providing data in an objective, easy-to-read format.

As business owners in Arlington do their research and analysis comparing different types of group health insurance they can be confident that competent agents are just a phone call away. These professionals are prepared to answer any questions that come up in making these important choices.

The launch into Arlington by this agency gives business owners full access to the decades of experience they can provide in the area of health insurance.

For more information see http://insurance4dallas.com/health-insurance-arlington

Contact Info:

Name: Rick Thornton

Email: Send Email

Organization: Insurance4Dallas

Address: 2131 North Collins Street Suite 433-517, Arlington, Texas 76011, United States

Phone: +1-817-607-3321

Website: https://insurance4dallas.com/arlington-health-insurance-agent/

SOURCE: Insurance4Dallas





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/618123/Arlington-TX-Group-Health-Insurance-Affordable-Care-Act-Requirements-Launched



