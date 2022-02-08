Arlington woman who faked kidnapping for TikTok cited in Pennsylvania, police say

An Arlington woman has been cited with disorderly conduct in Pennsylvania after police said she passed a note to a server at a restaurant falsely claiming that she’d been kidnapped.

State police wrote in a report that Phelecia Nettles, a 41-year-old North Texas resident, passed the note Sunday morning while planning to make a TikTok video at a Perkins restaurant in Kelly Township, Pennsylvania. The note told the server she needed help and wanted them to call 911.

Nettles told police she passed the note to watch how waitstaff responded so she could take video of their reaction and post it on TikTok, according to the report. She said it was a joke and she didn’t think anybody would take it seriously, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Nettles has been cited for disorderly conduct in Pennsylvania, but in Texas she could have been charged with making a false report to induce emergency, a misdemeanor, the Dallas Morning News reported.