An Arlington woman was found dead in a parking lot. Police are asking for tips.

A 44-year-old Arlington woman was found dead in a parking lot early Sunday.

Evila Yanes died from blunt force injuries to her head, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A passerby saw the woman’s body in the 400 block of North Cooper Street and called police.

First-responders found Yanes lying face down and bleeding from the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arlington police said Tuesday it was unclear what caused the injuries. Yanes was found next to a white Nissan Altima with temporary tags. Detectives believe she was either driving or riding in the vehicle prior to her death.

There is no suspect information and no arrests have been made, Arlington police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Krystallyne Holly at 817-459-5935. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.