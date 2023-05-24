Arlington woman killed husband with hammer when he gave her divorce papers, police say

A 42-year-old woman is in custody in Arlington after she killed her husband by hitting him over the head with a hammer and then called 911, according to a news release from Arlington police. She faces a charge of murder.

Police arrived at an apartment in the 3200 block of Sweet Gum Trail around 6 a.m. Wednesday to find the suspect, My Tran, sitting outside, according to the news release. She was immediately taken into custody, and officers entered the apartment to find her 45-year-old husband lying unresponsive in the bedroom

The man, whose name will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office after next-of-kin has been notified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim called Tran to the apartment to sign divorce papers. Investigators did not share what they believe happened leading up to the killing.

Tran is being held at the Arlington City Jail. Bond has not yet been set.