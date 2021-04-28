Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Arlo Technologies (ARLO) closed the most recent trading day at $6.31, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of smart connected devices had gained 3.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.45%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ARLO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.21, up 38.24% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $77.28 million, up 18.07% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.54 per share and revenue of $404.14 million, which would represent changes of +34.15% and +13.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ARLO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ARLO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

