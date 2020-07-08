Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Is Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) worth your attention right now? Prominent investors were taking a bullish view. The number of long hedge fund positions moved up by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that ARLO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). ARLO was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 9 hedge funds in our database with ARLO holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount.

What have hedge funds been doing with Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)?

At Q1's end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 11% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ARLO over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).