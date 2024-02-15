Arm amputated in dog attack in Wayne county

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police are investigating after a dog attack in Wayne county on Monday sent one woman the hospital with serious injuries.

28/22 news reporter Jason Livecchi has more on the investigation.

Police say the attack happened just outside Gouldsboro in Lehigh Township. A group of dogs attacked a woman early Monday.

We spoke to the victim’s mother who said her daughter was in surgery this morning with serious injuries to her arm.

“My daughter, she was a attacked by like six pit bulls. How is she doing? She still has some breathing tube down her throat. She did lose her arm, and they’re going to do a skin graph on her ear,” said Ann Capone, the victim’s mother.

According to state police, on February 12, at 6:15 AM, troopers responded to 57 Iroquois Path in Lehigh Township. When police arrived, they saw several dogs in the roadway, and discovered a severely injured woman on the road.

Police say the person responsible is Lori Mulvey, who was evicted from the home, left the dogs behind. They also believe she neglected the animals.

“They are vicious, the girl never brought them any food or nothing they left, and they said keep the dogs, let the dogs stay there,” according to Gary Szytbel, a neighbor of the suspect.

Neighbors say that the dogs from this house behind me have been a nuisance in the area for months.

“They bit me a while back, but there’s four other people got bit by these dogs,” stated Szytbel.

Another neighbor claims she and her friend were almost attacked by that same group of dogs.

“I’m getting in the car door as the video shows you’ll see them pack of dogs come flying down from the house and she’s blowing on the horn and trying to keep them off of me they continue to come charging me ,” stated another neighbor, Loretta Foster.

The dogs have been taken away by authorities and the victim’s mother is thankful that someone was able to call for help when they did.

“Happy that the girl got called 911 and saved her life. I am so grateful for her,” said Capone.

Police say the woman who owns the dogs was evicted from the home but she left the dogs. Charges in the case are pending.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.