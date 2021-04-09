Arm Battle With China CEO Escalates, Complicating SoftBank Sale

Debby Wu and Ian King
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The battle for control of Arm Ltd.’s China business is escalating with new lawsuits aimed at keeping the unit’s controversial chief executive in power, further complicating SoftBank Group Corp.’s efforts to sell the business to Nvidia Corp.

The dispute erupted almost a year ago in June after the board voted to oust Arm China Chief Executive Officer Allen Wu for conflicts of interest, but he refused to leave. Now the Chinese unit, which remains under Wu’s control, has filed lawsuits against three senior executives the board designated to replace him, according to people familiar with the matter. The previously unreported suits could take years to resolve, suggesting Wu may remain entrenched.

Wu fired the three men -- including co-CEO Phil Tang -- but they were subsequently reinstated by the board. In the new lawsuits, Arm China is suing the trio, demanding they return company property, according to the people.

Arm China declined to comment on any ongoing legal cases or possible settlement talks. It did say the three executives had caused “material damages” to the company and they had been terminated for legitimate reasons.

Tang didn’t return requests for comment. Arm Ltd. declined to elaborate, saying it won’t comment on pending legal matters.

The complex tussle has thrown into question the future of Arm, whose semiconductor technology is the world’s most widely used for smartphones and is increasingly deployed in computers. SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son agreed to sell the British chip designer to Nvidia for $40 billion last year, but the path for completing that transaction is growing increasingly difficult.

The China dispute also raises questions about Beijing’s willingness to protect foreign investment in the world’s second-largest economy. Arm Ltd. sold a majority stake in the China unit to a consortium of investors, including Beijing-backed institutions. That has complicated the British firm’s efforts to manage Arm China and Wu, who has support from local authorities in Shenzhen.

Both sides appear to be at a stalemate. Wu, a Chinese-born U.S. citizen, pulled back from signing settlement agreements worth tens of millions of dollars if he would leave the company, the people said, asking not to be identified talking about legal matters. At the same time, two minority shareholders in Arm China linked to Wu have filed lawsuits to overturn his June 4 dismissal, they said.

SoftBank opened negotiations with him last year and had hoped to reach some sort of resolution, they said. Instead the court battles are deepening and the Japanese company has soured over the increasingly complicated dispute, the people said. SoftBank is now resigned to letting the legal proceedings take their course and there are no current negotiations with Wu, according to one of the people.

“We are going through a leadership change in China; it’s taking time to resolve,” said Arm Ltd.’s Chief Executive Officer Simon Segars in an interview with Bloomberg Television recently. “It’s hard. But we are confident that’s going to get resolved.”

SoftBank and Nvidia declined to comment on the dispute in China.

Arm China said in a statement that Wu’s position “is compliant with legal registration and confirmed by China law and regulations.”

Read more: Arm Takes Aim at Intel Chips in Biggest Tech Overhaul in Decade

The standoff accords a relatively unknown executive outsized influence over one of the industry’s most important pieces of technology, in the world’s biggest internet and semiconductor market. Chinese companies need unfettered access to Arm’s products to push forward with the country’s attempts to make itself more independent in chip technology, an area where it’s largely reliant on imports. Beyond resolving the stalemate, Nvidia and SoftBank also need Beijing’s signoff to seal their deal, and it’s unclear whether Wu’s presence would complicate that.

Wu’s hold on Arm China is partially due to local laws which make it difficult to change control of a company unless you’re physically in control of the company stamp and registration documents. He’s refused to give them up and has used company funds to pay for legal fees incurred in his attempt to fight off his dismissal, the people said.

Arm China said payment of legal fees “is made in compliance with company policies as well as China laws and regulations.”

His ultimate goals appear to be a large cash payoff and immunity from subsequent legal action, according to people who’ve spoken with him. Inside Arm China, which is responsible for selling licenses to its chip designs and fundamental technology in the country, Wu has told local staff he’s not going anywhere. He recently gave employees Chinese New Year cash presents in a red envelope with his surname on it.

Arm China said the money came from Wu personally to show his appreciation to colleagues, a tradition at Chinese New Year in the country.

Hearings in the case against the three executives are expected to take place in late May, one of the people said. Separately, two minority shareholders in Arm China have sued the Chinese entity in Shenzhen to nullify the board’s decision to oust Wu. These two cases are now being merged and hearings are slated for late April, the people said.

Son told investors as recently as February that he expects to close the Arm sale and “I don’t have any Plan B.”

Arm, for its part is trying to make sure that its technology remains pervasive in China despite U.S. sanctions intended to curb the supply of American technology to major companies like Huawei Technologies Co. While Arm is a U.K.-based company part of its operations are in the U.S. making its products subject to controls.

The Chinese government has not stated its position on the Arm China leadership struggle, but the unit has several government-backed shareholders including sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. and the Silk Road Fund.

In his interview with Bloomberg Television, Arm Ltd. CEO Segars said that the ten-month standoff hasn’t hurt Arm’s business in China. Lack of travel for face-to-face meetings during the pandemic has prolonged the process of changing leadership in China, he said.

“When we announced the deal in September, we said it would take about 18 months,” he said. “We remain confident in that timeline.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Didi Chuxing Has Filed Confidentially for U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing has filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The company, which has tapped Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley as underwriters, is aiming to raise several billion dollars in the listing, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.It could be valued at as much as $70 billion to $100 billion, said the people.The size and timing of the listing could still change.Didi is also exploring a potential dual listing in Hong Kong at a later time, one of the people added.A Didi representative declined to comment. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.Didi, backed by SoftBank Group Corp., had accelerated its IPO plan as business rebounded post-pandemic. It is raising $1.5 billion through a revolving loan facility to shore up capital ahead of the listing, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.Didi’s share sale comes as Grab Holdings Inc., the Southeast Asian ride-hailing and delivery giant, has attracted backing from T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Temasek Holdings Pte for its planned merger with a blank-check company, people with knowledge of the matter said.Singapore-based Grab aims to announce the SPAC merger as soon as next week, the people said. The deal could value Grab at more than $34 billion, the people said. The deal could become the biggest SPAC merger ever, according to data complied by Bloomberg, and would see the startup become one of the first Southeast Asian unicorns to go public through a blank-check company. Grab Said to Draw T. Rowe, Temasek Backing for Record SPAC DealReuters had reported that Didi could be filing in April.Didi, the Chinese version of Uber Technologies Inc., acquired its U.S. rival’s China business in 2016.(Adds to say Morgan Stanley decline to comment, details on Grab starting in 8th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Will Redfin (RDFN) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

    Redfin (RDFN) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

  • Record close for Dow, S&P 500

    The Dow and the S&P 500 set fresh record highs on Friday as investors show more confidence in the U.S. economic rebound.The Dow jumped nearly 300 points on Friday. The S&P 500 rallied 31. The Nasdaq added 70.A whiff of inflation failed to knock optimistic investors off their game. Producer prices showed their biggest annual gain in 9-1/2 years. The March upswing was fueled by rising prices across the board especially for goods.Ryan Payne, president, Payne Capital Management says right now - the mood on Wall Street boils down to one phrase: economic optimism."Profits are going up and because of all this stimulus that's out there, all this pent-up demand, the world is going to rock-and-roll. The economy is going to get a lot stronger over the next couple of months. It's going to run red hot. So I think the bottom line is you want to be bullish here. We talked about inflation a lot today and stocks are one of your best inflation hedges."Moderna was a stand-out stock. A small early-stage follow-up study showed vaccine antibodies still present six months after the second dose. Moderna rallied more than 5 percent.Good news for Amazon.com in its battle against unions. A vote that would have unionized workers at an Amazon warehouse for the first time - failed by a more than 2-to-1 margin. Shares of Amazon rallied more than two percent.But Boeing was down for the day. The planemaker warned some airlines of a possible electrical insulation problem in some newer 737 MAX jets. Those planes will have to be taken out of service; that's the same model that was grounded for 20 months after two deadly crashes. Shares of Boeing fell one percent.

  • BJ's Wholesale Club CEO Lee Delaney dies unexpectedly

    Bob Eddy, who has been the company's finance chief since 2011, will take over as CEO on an interim basis, the wholesale retailer said. Delaney, a former Bain Capital partner, took over as BJ's CEO in early 2020, guiding it through the COVID-19 crisis and supply challenges driven by consumers stockpiling everything from cleaning supplies and toilet paper to fresh meat. BJ's stock had more than doubled during Delaney's time at the helm, with the company consistently beating quarterly sales estimates through the last year.

  • Grab Draws T. Rowe, Temasek Backing for Record SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Inc., the Southeast Asian ride-hailing and delivery giant, has attracted backing from T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Temasek Holdings Pte for its planned merger with a blank-check company, people with knowledge of the matter said.The firms have expressed interest in joining a private investment in public equity offering, or PIPE, to support Grab’s combination with Altimeter Growth Corp., the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are private. BlackRock Inc. is also in talks to participate in the PIPE, which could raise about $4 billion, according to the people.Singapore-based Grab aims to announce the SPAC merger as soon as next week, the people said. The deal could value Grab at more than $34 billion, the people said.The Grab deal could become the biggest SPAC merger ever, according to data complied by Bloomberg, and would see the startup become one of the first Southeast Asian unicorns to go public through a blank-check company. Indonesia’s Traveloka is in advanced talks to list via Bridgetown Holdings Ltd., a SPAC backed by billionaires Peter Thiel and Richard Li, Bloomberg News has reported.The terms being discussed would give Grab an enterprise value equivalent to roughly 8.5 times its revenue, the people said. Details of the transaction are still being finalized, and the investor lineup could change, the people said.Representatives for Grab, T. Rowe Price and Temasek declined to comment. A spokesperson for BlackRock couldn’t immediately comment, while a representative for Altimeter didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Grab, backed by SoftBank Group Corp., increased net revenue by about 70% in 2020 after bouncing back from a Covid-19 trough. The startup was last valued at about $16 billion, a person with knowledge of the matter said. It’s now angling to delve deeper into online finance and food delivery.Altimeter Growth Corp., sponsored by Silicon Valley investment firm Altimeter Capital, raised $500 million in its September initial public offering. The SPAC said in its prospectus that it plans to acquire a business in the technology sector that “will compound growth over the long-term for exponential value creation.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market: sources

    Impossible Foods Inc is preparing for a public listing which could value the U.S. plant-based burger maker at around $10 billion or more, according to people familiar with the matter. This would be substantially more than the $4 billion the company was worth in a private funding round in 2020. Impossible Foods is exploring going public through an initial public offering (IPO) in the next 12 months or a merger with a so-called special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the sources said.

  • Traveloka Said in Talks to List via Thiel’s Bridgetown SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s Traveloka is in advanced talks to go public through merging with Bridgetown Holdings Ltd., a blank-check firm backed by billionaires Richard Li and Peter Thiel, according to people familiar with the matter.A deal could value Southeast Asia’s online travel leader at about $5 billion, said the people who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. The potential transaction could also involve raising between $500 million and $750 million through a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, the people said. Details including the amount to be raised could change as the companies start discussions with potential investors, they added.Representatives for Bridgetown and Traveloka declined to comment.Shares in Bridgetown Holdings rose about 6% in pre-market trading in New York, extending their 13% gain on Thursday.The deal would make Jakarta-based Traveloka one of the first Southeast Asian unicorns to go public through a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. Grab Holdings Inc. is in advanced talks to go that route through Altimeter Capital’s first SPAC, which may value the company at about $40 billion, Bloomberg News reported last month.Read more: Traveloka Is Said to Pick JPMorgan for U.S. Listing via SPACTraveloka was valued in 2020 at around $2.75 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Bridgetown raised about $595 million in a U.S. initial public offering in October. The company’s sponsor is a collaboration between Thiel Capital, Thiel’s personal investment vehicle based in Los Angeles, and Pacific Century Group, a Hong Kong-based investment company led by Li.Founded in 2012, Traveloka has expanded its reach across six Southeast Asian nations and also covers Australia, making it easier for consumers to book flights and hotels across countries. Like other startups in the region, the company has sought to grow its offering with complementary services, extending into finance alongside its travel, lifestyle and accommodation booking portfolio.Traveloka’s backers include Expedia Group Inc., Rocket Internet, East Ventures, Li’s FWD Group Ltd. and Singapore’s GIC Pte.(Adds pre-market trading in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Melt up? More money poured into stocks in past five months than last 12 years

    Equity funds have attracted more than half a trillion dollars in the past five months, exceeding inflows recorded over the previous 12 years, according to data from BofA, which has likened the stampede to a "melt-up" in markets. The flows are also raising fears of a pullback from record highs, given valuations are at the highest since the dotcom bubble of the late 1990s, with the S&P 500 trading at nearly 22 times forward earnings. Deutsche Bank said this week it expects a 6% to 10% pullback over the next three months as economic growth peaks.

  • What To Expect From Nvidia's Analyst Day on April 12

    NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have recovered from the market-wide tech sell-off. The company has an immediate catalyst in the form of its Analyst Day, scheduled for Mon. April 12, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. EST. The Nvidia Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer maintained an Outperform rating and $620 price target for Nvidia shares. The Nvidia Thesis: The key near-term issues the company has to address are regarding Gaming over-earning, timeline for reaccelerating year-over-year growth in core Data Center Group and the regulatory process around the Arm Holdings acquisition, analyst Pitzer said in a note. The event, the analyst said, is likely to underscore key long-term EPS drivers, which continue to increase. Related Link: Ethereum Miners Found A Way To Bypass NVIDIA's Hash Limits The company will likely highlight growing proof-points of a $100 billion+ total addressable market for the DCG, including $45 billion for Cloud, $30 billion for Enterprise and $15 billion for Edge, Pitzer said. Nvidia could shed light on growing software monetization, with AI Application Frameworks, the analyst added. The company is also likely to emphasize the still-robust Gaming market, with or without crypto, and the growing momentum in autonomous driving, the analyst said. The opportunity, according to the analyst, clearly supports a long-term gross margin of 70%, an operating margin of 50% and a free cash flow margin of 30%. For the calendar year 2020, these metrics are expected at 66%, 41% and 24%, respectively, supporting the calendar year 2021 EPS of $13.35, roughly in line with the consensus, the analyst said. NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares were down 0.58% at $576 at market close Friday. Related Link: Green With Envy For Nvidia Stock: How Much ,000 Invested 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today (Photo: Nvidia) Latest Ratings for NVDA DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021Cowen & Co.MaintainsOutperform Feb 2021JP MorganMaintainsOverweight Feb 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsHold View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAMC's Former Owner Wanda Group Trims Stake In Theater Chain To 6.8%3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows That Could Bounce Back© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • WHO Sees Pandemic on Wrong Path; U.S. Vaccine Pace: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The pandemic is on the wrong trajectory after six straight weeks of increased cases, according to a World Health Organization officer, who said “vaccines will not end the pandemic.”The U.S. recorded 4 million vaccine doses on Friday, returning the pace of inoculations almost to the level before a post holiday lull, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. Governor Gretchen Whitmer called for Michiganders to voluntarily suspend social activities for two weeks to help slow the spread in the hottest Covid-19 spot in the U.S.Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said they would ask regulators in the U.S. and elsewhere to allow use of their vaccine in adolescents ages 12 to 15. A Johns Hopkins University professor said AstraZeneca Plc’s shots are still safe “overall” even as some countries limited its use.Key Developments:Global Tracker: Cases pass 134.3 million; deaths 2.9 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 748 million shots given worldwideJ&J vaccine reviewed by EU regulator after blood clotsWHO chief says political will missing for equitable vaccinationEurope finds some rare successes in its struggle to defeat CovidChina’s bid to ramp up vaccinations hindered by supply shortagesSubscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.Covid Hampers St. Vincent Evacuation (7:33 a.m. HK)Covid-19 is hampering efforts to evacuate people from the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, where the La Soufriere volcano began erupting Friday morning.St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said efforts to move an estimated 20,000 residents who live near the volcano were underway. But the pandemic is causing delays. Hotels that are being turned into refugee centers are asking that people be vaccinated, a request that Gonsalves said was “not unreasonable.”U.S. Vaccinations Climb (7:05 a.m. HK)The U.S. recorded 4 million vaccine doses on Friday, returning the pace of inoculations almost to the level before a post holiday lull, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.It was the third straight day of increases, with the seven-day average now at 3.03 million doses a day. So far, 179 million doses have been administered. At this pace, it’s estimated to take another 3 months to cover 75% of the population.Brazil Health Agency Meets Ambassadors (6:54 a.m. HK)Antonio Barra Torres, the head of Brazilian health regulator met with Russian Ambassador to Brazil Alexey Labetskiy to clarify pending issues for the approval of the Sputnik V vaccine. Torres addressed the requests for import and emergency use of Sputnik V, stressing the agency awaits the fulfillment of legal requirements to move ahead with the analysis.In a separate videoconference with the Indian Ambassador to Brazil Suresh Reddy, Torres discussed ways for the regulatory agencies of both countries to collaborate and improve the exchange of information regarding the Covaxin vaccine.J&J Symptoms No ‘Reason for Concern’ (5:37 p.m. NY)The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is working with health departments in four states to evaluate symptoms experienced after Johnson & Johnson vaccinations but has “not found any reason for concern,” a spokeswoman said in a statement.“Many people don’t have any side effects after Covid-19 vaccines, but some people will have pain or swelling at the injection site or fever, chills, or a headache,” spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund said. “These typically don’t last long and are signs that your body is building protection.”She said the states are Colorado, North Carolina, Georgia and Iowa. The symptoms include “dizziness, light headedness, feeling faint, rapid breathing, and sweating.” She said the CDC “is aware of other instances of these symptoms occurring with the other Covid-19 vaccines.”Ireland Expands Quarantine List (5:13 p.m. NY)People traveling to Ireland from a host of countries including the U.S. and France will have to quarantine for 14 days from next week, the Irish health ministry said. From April 15, travelers from those countries will be met on arrival in Ireland and brought to a hotel for two weeks at their own expense. The quarantine can be shortened if a person tests negative after 10 days.Ireland already requires passengers arriving from more than 50 countries to stay in these hotels, while travelers from other nations are required to have a negative test within three days of travel and self quarantine when they arrive. Overall 16 countries including Canada and Belgium were added to the list Friday, while three including Israel will be removed.Colorado Hit by ‘Fourth Wave’ (5 p.m. NY)Colorado Governor Jared Polis said the state has been hit by a “fourth wave” of the coronavirus, sending hospitalizations to 404, the highest since Feb. 19. Most Covid-19 hospital patients are in the 18-50 age group, a development of “great alarm,” Polis said at a Friday news conference in Denver. Colorado has adequate hospital capacity to handle the new wave, he said.Astra Should Be in ‘Toolkit’: JHU (3:10 p.m. NY)AstraZeneca’s vaccine has a “communication problem” rather than a “science” problem, Lauren Sauer, Johns Hopkins University’s associate professor of Emergency Medicine, said in a Bloomberg Radio interview. The vaccine could help in areas where there’s community spread, particularly among the elderly.“This is just another tool in our toolkit and part of it is about the potential risk of these rare events,” Sauer said. “But we do know that it is overall safe and quite effective especially in our older population.”Germany’s Paul Ehrlich Institute said it has now counted 42 cases of a rare type of brain blood clot in people who were vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot. All but seven of the cases were in women aged 20 to 63, the drug safety oversight body said. Doctors also found low blood platelet counts in 23 of the cases. Eight people died.France Reaches Vaccine Record (2:23 p.m. NY)France administered a record 510,267 vaccine doses on Friday, bringing the total number of shots given since the inoculation campaign began to 14.1 million. The country is speeding up vaccinations after a sluggish start as it battles a resurgence of the virus. The government reported 41,243 new cases and 301 deaths in the past 24 hours.Illinois Cases Jump (1:50 p.m. NY)Illinois, like many of its Midwestern neighbors, is seeing cases jump even as its daily vaccinations accelerate to stop the pandemic. Confirmed and probable cases on Friday rose to 4,004, the highest since late January, as the number of daily vaccinations reported rose to a record 164,462, according to the state department of public health. Vaccine eligibility will expand to all residents 16 and over statewide on April 12. Germany Reported to Weigh Curfews (1:39 p.m. NY)Germany’s first draft of an agreement between federal and state officials for unified nationwide lockdown rules to curb Covid-19 infections includes a nightly curfew and business closures, Business Insider reported.A 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew would be triggered when local seven-day incidence rates rise above 100 infections per 100,000 people, according to the report.Pfizer Seeks Approval for Young Teens (1:15 p.m. NY)Pfizer and its partner BioNTech SE said they would ask regulators in the U.S. and elsewhere to allow use of their Covid-19 vaccine in adolescents ages 12 to 15.The companies said in a statement that they had requested that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expand the vaccine’s emergency-use authorization and that they plan to request similar rulings from other regulators worldwide in coming days.If the requests are granted, it could pave the way for many more schoolchildren to be vaccinated before the next school year.Italy Relaxes Restrictions (11:31 a.m. NY)Italy eased lockdown restrictions, lifting some curbs that have been weighing on the economy in the region surrounding Milan and across the country as the latest virus resurgence slows.Health Minister Roberto Speranza will sign a decree later on Friday to shift six regions classified as high-risk “red” areas to medium-risk “orange” status, his office said in a statement.Michigan Seeks Aid Amid Surge (10:35 a.m. NY)Governor Gretchen Whitmer called for Michiganders to voluntarily suspend social activities for two weeks, and asked the federal government to prioritize additional vaccines to the state, to help slow the spread in the hottest Covid-19 spot in the nation.The U.S. needs a program that allocates additional vaccines to states that are experiencing surges, Whitmer said Friday at a press briefing. In the meantime, she urged high schools to shift to remote learning, diners to avoid indoor seating and youth sports to suspend games and practices.WHO Warns on Covid Trajectory (8:24 a.m. NY)The pandemic is on the wrong trajectory after six weeks in a row of increases in cases and deaths, according to Maria van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s technical lead officer on Covid-19.“Vaccines will not end the pandemic,” she said at a media briefing, saying physical distancing, wearing masks, avoiding crowds and working from home are tools that need to go hand-in-hand with vaccine rollouts.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Musk’s Las Vegas Tunnel Is Like a Tesla Amusement Park Ride

    (Bloomberg) -- Nate Calabrese almost skipped right over the ``driver wanted'' ad on job-search website Indeed.com because it offered so few details. Turned out the posting was for the Boring Co., the tunneling business owned by Elon Musk. That's how Calabrese, 27, ended up driving people underneath the Las Vegas convention center on Friday in one of the first public peeks at the so-called “Loop” Musk has constructed there.The company's first big commercial project was set for unveiling at Las Vegas’s glitzy annual Consumer Electronics Show this January, but the Covid-19 pandemic got in the way. Now, it’s ready for its first big deployment at the World of Concrete event from June 8-10, city tourism officials said Friday.The Loop ride itself is short, matching the tunnels—just about 0.4 miles long for each of the four sections, making a total of about 1.7 miles of tunnel. But they make up for their brevity in fun, with enough pulsing colored lights that the staff has nicknamed the slick track “Rainbow Road.”Comprising of a fleet of modified Tesla sedans that loop—as their name implies—among three stops, the system can carry passengers at up to 40 miles per hour. The idea is to move people around shows that pre-Covid routinely attracted tens of thousands of people, in a sprawling space that comprises four different exhibit halls. The cost will be free to conference goers, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.Riders who board at the South or West station stops will wait outside for their Teslas, and enter tunnels that slope down through entrances lined with painted grey rocks, amusement-park style. Riders who board at the Central station stop ride down 40 feet via an escalator to a large open hall with room for Teslas to pull in so passengers can hop in or out. Each car seats three people at the moment because of Covid restrictions, but they could hold as many as five.Drivers all had to pass tests, including a driving exam, Calabrese said—and a surprising number of applicants can’t nail the portion that requires them to reverse safely out of a spot, he said. The group had to drill for a number of emergency scenarios, including bomb threats, active shooters, and tunnel collapse.The Vegas Loop was approved in May 2019 and built at a cost of $52.5 million, paid for by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Association. Most of the funds came from hotel taxes. Boring has also said it would like to build a Loop to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles from a nearby Metro stop. That potential project is still undergoing environmental review. Its only existing project is a test tunnel in Hawthorne, California, that was finished in 2018.The Las Vegas Convention Center Loop could one day tap into a broader network envisioned to connect more parts of of the city, including the Strip, and potentially, as far as the airport. Those plans are in the permitting and land-use approval stage, according to a spokesman for Clark County, Nevada, where much of the route would go.Calabrese likes the job a lot so far, and at $17 an hour plus benefits, said he's doing much better financially compared to his old life as a Vegas cab driver. He’ll still need to find new work eventually though. Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Chief Executive Officer Steve Hill said Friday that once the cars get certified for driverless transportation, and passengers feel comfortable with the idea, they will drive on their own. “We will work toward autonomy,” he told reporters.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccination nears 100 million doses

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • Myanmar citizens flee to India to escape violence

    India is the closest refuge for Myanmar nationals fleeing violence following February's military coup.

  • Palestinian refugees welcome U.S. decision to restart aid

    Palestinian refugees on Thursday welcomed the U.S. announcement that it will renew humanitarian aid, marking a break with the Trump era. President Joe Biden's administration said on Wednesday that it will provide $235 million to the Palestinians and restart funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which assists 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees. It was the clearest sign yet of Biden's apparent intent to repair ties with the Palestinians, who boycotted the Trump White House for most of his tenure, accusing him of pro-Israel bias.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: Is India running out of doses?

    India produces most of the world's jabs but its own vaccination drive appears to be struggling.

  • COVID-19 hasn't slowed global warming: Earth's carbon dioxide levels highest in over 3 million years, NOAA says

    The level of carbon dioxide in the Earth's atmosphere is now higher than it has been in at least 3.6 million years, federal scientists said Wednesday.

  • South Korea ruling party suffers crushing defeat in mayoral vote

    South Korea's Democratic Party has suffered a crushing defeat in mayoral elections in Seoul and Busan.

  • How lockdowns, quarantines and COVID-19 testing will change summer travel in 2021

    Instead of hitting a bunch of destinations each day, travelers exploring one place in depth. And more of them are using travel agents and insurance.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 36 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 4-2

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to open a five-game trip. Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. Jets captain Blake Wheeler is sidelined indefinitely by head injury.

  • How trusting his approach helped Nate Lowe become an RBI machine for Texas Rangers

    The first baseman never strayed from his play in spring training, and the result is a new force in the middle of the lineup.