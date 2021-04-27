Arm details new data center chips, says Oracle, Alibaba will use them

  • FILE PHOTO: The Oracle logo is shown on an office building in Irvine, California
  • FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing
1 / 2

Arm details new data center chips, says Oracle, Alibaba will use them

FILE PHOTO: The Oracle logo is shown on an office building in Irvine, California
Stephen Nellis
·2 min read

By Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) - Arm Ltd, the British chip technology firm being acquired by Nvidia Corp in a $40 billion deal, on Tuesday gave new details about its next generation of data center technology and said Oracle Corp and Alibaba Group Holding will use the chips.

Arm creates underlying intellectual property that other firms such as Qualcomm Inc or Apple Inc then license to create their own processor chips. Arm's technology powers most mobile phones, but it is making a push into data center processors, where Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices have long dominated.

Analysts view Arm's data center efforts as the key reason that Nvidia, which also competes against Intel, sought to buy the firm. British officials have invoked a national security law to review the deal.

Arm said on Tuesday that its "N2" Neoverse computing cores are expected to be about 40% faster than the previous generation. The company also said that its "V1" cores - which are designed to handle a different type of math commonly used for artificial intelligence - are expected to be 50% faster than traditional methods of doing the same tasks.

Arm said that Marvell Technology Inc is making a chip using its new technology. It also said that Oracle will use Arm-based chips made by Ampere Computing in its growing cloud computing business, and that Chinese technology giant Alibaba is preparing to offer Arm-based cloud computing services, though the chip vendor was not disclosed.

The new cloud customers come after Intel for years controlled more than 90% of the market for data center chips.

Chris Bergey, Arm's senior vice president and general manager for its infrastructure line of business, said that Arm's approach has been to license its technology to many different chip companies who are taking different approaches to winning business from cloud customers.

"We're all engineers here - there's different optimization points, there's different views" Bergey told Reuters in an interview. "I don't think anyone is saying Arm is not a viable alternative."

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Recommended Stories

  • Vienna easing lockdown cautiously, with swipe at government plans

    Vienna will cautiously loosen its coronavirus lockdown next week a month after it was introduced, its left-wing mayor said on Tuesday, criticising the conservative-led government's plans for a broad easing of restrictions nationally next month. Vienna, however, reintroduced a full lockdown on April 1 to help hospitals facing rising cases, particularly of the more dangerous so-called British variant. Despite that, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz last week said restaurants, hotels and theatres will reopen nationally on May 19, though provinces can have stricter rules locally if needed.

  • Stocks Mixed on Big Day for Earnings

    Alphabet, Microsoft, General Electric and Visa are among the companies reporting first-quarter results on Tuesday.

  • Home Prices in U.S. Surge Most Since 2006 With Inventory Tight

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. home prices soared the most in 15 years, with low mortgage rates and a scant inventory of properties to buy fueling a tight housing market.Nationally, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index of property values climbed 12% in February from a year earlier, the biggest jump since 2006. That followed an 11.2% gain in January.Home prices in 20 U.S. cities jumped 11.9%, meanwhile, beating the median estimate of 11.8% in a Bloomberg survey of economists.Historically low mortgage rates have been at the center of the pandemic housing rally, increasing buying power as Americans look to upgrade their properties. With inventory tight, prices have jumped to record highs.Phoenix, San Diego and Seattle reported the biggest year-over-year gains among the 20 cities in February.Read more and follow the story: What Will Happen to the U.S. Housing Market After the Pandemic?For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Relate and Rankin pair up in new campaign celebrating the joy of later life sex and intimacy

    The new campaign by Relate, featuring images by photographer Rankin, aims to change the perception of intimacy in later life.

  • Danaher Stock: Buy at the High?

    Just about everything went right with life science and diagnostics company Danaher's (NYSE: DHR) first quarter. The company easily beat its guidance, raised its full-year outlook, and provided evidence that it could continue to grow strongly even after the peak of the COVD-19 pandemic has passed. There's a lot to like about Danaher in 2021 and beyond.

  • Home prices surge 12% in February, the biggest jump since 2006 — a $35,000 gain for median-priced homes

    The Mountain region, which incorporates the states traversed by the Rocky Mountains including Arizona and Idaho, saw the largest gain.

  • Sweden sees slowing third pandemic wave but cases still high

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -The number of new COVID-19 cases in Sweden has decreased in the past week, but infections are still at a high level and it is too early to say whether the trend will continue, the Health Agency said on Tuesday. Sweden has experienced a severe third wave of the pandemic and the number of patients treated at intensive care has been the highest since during spring last year, although deaths have remained low. The country, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 14,911 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday, the lowest weekend figure in five weeks.

  • Gardening in May: what to plant and tidy in your garden this month

    May is one of the richest times of year for gardeners; lush spring vegetation and flowers swamp borders and parks. It's finally time to get ahead with gardening jobs in preparation for summer. Good luck! Irisis Elegantly flowered Iris versicolor 'Algonquin’ flowers in May and June in shallow pond edges and bogs. Tor Garden Plants sells it and a large range of unusual and beautiful water irises to plant now. Harden off dahlias Around mid May I start to harden off my dahlias so that they are ready to be planted outside at the end of the month. This year’s great new hope is Dahlia 'Jomanda’ and 'Karma Fuchsiana’, both of orangey salmon colouring, and both also available now as pot plants from pheasantacreplants.co.uk, should you have failed to get around to starting tubers earlier. Cacti and succulents Cuttings of succulents take easily at this time of year. Pull off a leaf of an echeveria or a pachyphytum and set it aside to callous over for a few days, then push it gently into very gritty compost. Soon tiny growths will appear and you will know it is rooted. Net gains Just draping nets over fruit bushes is a path to accidentally trapping birds: invest in a proper fruit cage from northernpolytunnels.co.uk or make small cages from batons of wood and net that you can lift off for harvesting. Meadow land If you sowed a small patch of meadow in late autumn or early spring, thin it now, wherever seedlings have germinated in thick patches, to allow a few inches between each one. You will get bigger and healthier plants. Globe artichokes This is the globe artichoke’s moment. Steam for 30min, or until the leaves come away easily, and dip into melted butter and lemon juice. Remove winter mulch protection from around plants, feed, water and mulch with compost or manure. Pinch beans Pinch out broad beans as soon as flowers appear to keep black fly at bay, and give the plants some support if they are leaning. I push a cane into the ground at the end of each row and stretch some twine between them. Currant affairs Now that flowering currants are over, ensure good flowering next spring by cutting the flowered shoots back to a strong young shoot further down the stem. Cut out about a third of the oldest stems completely. Selection of tomatoes If you plan to plant your tomatoes into pots, consider vintage long tom pots from long-toms.co.uk. These are made with drainage holes in the sides and should be slightly buried. The roots then escape the pots and search for moisture. The modern day equivalent are Grow Rings, available on Amazon. Also in May... Beautiful brute Now Clematis montana has finished flowering it is a good time to give it a haircut, before it swamps your shed. Shear it all over for a tidy-up, or cut it back hard if need be. It will be fine, though you may get fewer flowers next year. Spuds you’ll like Now is the time to earth up your potatoes to prevent them from turning green. You should also make sure to plant any that may still be lingering at the bottom of sacks or in egg boxes. Eucalyptus leaves Eucalyptus trees that have got out of hand can work beautifully as a coppiced shrub, and this is the time to do it. Chop yours to the ground now and you will soon see a flush of new glaucous foliage. You can repeat every few springs. Rocks away It’s time to plant up new alpine troughs and rock gardens. First add lots of drainage to the base, then make a half-grit, half-compost mix. Visit Border Alpines to browse a wonderful selection of plants. Chillies We are so used to nipping out the tips of plants to make them bushy, but chillies don’t need it. Keep pinching fingers away or you can delay first fruit by up to a month. A range of plants is still available from seaspringplants.co.uk, although orders have been delayed until mid-May. Beetle mania Look out for viburnum beetle larvae, which can badly defoliate plants. They are pale yellow with black markings and active now, so if you spot tattered leaves lift them and deal with the culprits. Cutting edge It is asparagus harvest time and if you believe you can never have too many special garden tools it is time to arm yourself with an asparagus knife, for its long curved blade. There is a beautiful one at worm.co.uk. Bumblebee on lavender If you didn’t trim lavender plants after flowering last year, do it now. Take shears to them and remove all of last year’s old flowers, before giving the whole bush a very light trim all over in order to promote bushy growth. Stock up now Penstemons benefit from being pruned back now. Last year’s growth has now done its job and protected them all winter, and as you chop you can take softwood cuttings and increase your stock. Each cutting should be about 4-5in long. Carefully remove the bottom two pairs of leaves then insert several cuttings into a pot of compost, water and cover with a clear polythene bag and place in a greenhouse or on a windowsill until they have rooted. Leggy fig My fig tree has grown leggy and gappy in the middle, and this is the time to cut it back to stimulate more growth from the base. Not the whole plant, but a branch or two cut down to the base should promote a flush of new stems. Remove heads from faded daffodils this month Remove heads from faded daffodils and tulips. They will be better next year if they can throw their energy into feeding their bulbs rather than producing seed. Tying up the stems looks daft – allow them to die down naturally. Carrot and stick Late April to late May is the time when carrot flies are on the wing, so if you sow direct in the next month, be sure to immediately cover your rows with horticultural fleece to ward them off. Planting out broad beans into a raised bed If you have struggled to keep up with vegetable sowing this spring, help is at hand in the form of Delfland Nurseries’ plug plants, which can be bought by mail order ready to plant out. May’s offerings would normally be the most numerous of the year, since this is the prime month for getting your patch planted. However, the nursery is only taking new orders for June delivery onwards in order to catch up with a backlog (organicplants.co.uk). Caring comfrey Comfrey is high in nutrients and easy to make into a great – if whiffy – organic fertiliser. Buy plants now of 'Bocking 14’ (a sterile variety and so not as invasive as some comfrey) from organiccatalogue.com Strawberry pots If you have strawberries growing in pots, bring some of them into the greenhouse. This will bring on early growth and flowers, as long as you leave the greenhouse door open so that pollinators can visit. For later Chrysanthemums make wonderful late-summer cut flowers. I buy rooted cuttings of 'Allouise Orange’ for planting out as soon as frosts have passed (chrysanthemums direct.co.uk). Wade, lift, tip If your waterlilies were lacking in flower last year, it may be time to divide. Wade in, lift, tip from its planting basket and then use a knife to divide the rhizomes, making sure each has a young shoot. Then replant each in its own basket and place back in your pond. Box blight Look out for signs of box blight. If you see afflicted areas, cut them out and dispose of away from the garden. Feed the afflicted box plant well, keep it watered all summer and don’t trim it, and there is a small chance it may outgrow the problem.

  • What's in Biden speech? Lawmakers race to add priorities

    Ahead of President Joe Biden’s address to Congress on Wednesday, lawmakers are intensifying the push to make sure key priorities are included in the next phase of his massive infrastructure reinvestment program, the American Families Plan. Biden is expected to unveil parts of the proposal this week, focusing on so-called human infrastructure — child care, health care, education and other core aspects of the household architecture that undergird everyday life for countless Americans. With details of the plan still in flux, Democratic members of Congress who will be tasked with guiding the legislation to passage are spending the final hours before Wednesday night’s address trying to insert their priorities into the final $1 trillion-plus package.

  • Bears in Charge Ahead of AMD Report

    AMD has failed to match the performance of NVIDIA and Intel so far in 2021, slumping to an 8% year-to-date loss.

  • Pornhub founder Feras Antoon's $20 million Montreal mansion went up in flames after a suspected arson attack

    More than 80 firefighters spent three hours putting the fire out at Pornhub founder Feras Antoon's mansion, which was under construction.

  • After Nearly a Year of Unrest, Portland Leaders Pursue a Crackdown

    PORTLAND, Ore. — After the protests have concluded, sometimes in the early morning hours, Margaret Carter finds herself climbing into her gray Toyota Camry and cruising the streets of Portland so she can see the latest damage for herself. Carter, 85, has been downtown to the Oregon Historical Society, where demonstrators have twice smashed out the windows, recently scrawling “No More History” on the side of the building. She has driven past the local headquarters of the Democratic Party, where windows have also been shattered. Last week, she found herself at the Boys & Girls Club in her own neighborhood, nearing tears at the scene of costly window destruction at a place she has worked so hard to support. “Portland was a beautiful city,” said Carter, who was the first Black woman elected to the Oregon Legislative Assembly and is now retired. “Now you walk around and see all the graffiti, buildings being boarded up. I get sick to my stomach. And I get angry.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times After almost a year of near-continuous protests since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Portland’s city leaders are signaling that it may be time for a more aggressive crackdown on the most strident street actions. Mayor Ted Wheeler, himself a target of many of the protests as he oversaw a police department that has repeatedly turned to aggressive tactics, last week put into place a state of emergency that lasted six days and vowed to “unmask” those demonstrators who engaged in repeated acts of vandalism or arson, saying it was time to “hurt them a little bit.” The demonstrations over racial justice and police violence have struck a chord with many Portland residents, and the mayor’s effort has infuriated some in the progressive city’s more liberal corners. Wheeler’s call for crowdsourced surveillance has alarmed civil rights advocates, and critics say the city has failed to bring an end to acts of violence by the Portland Police Bureau, a demand echoed by hundreds of demonstrators who have not destroyed property. One of the latest flash points came this month, when a police officer fatally shot a man in a city park — a shooting that authorities have largely not explained. Teressa Raiford, a community organizer who founded the nonprofit Don’t Shoot PDX, said activists were focused on saving lives while city leaders seemed to be focused on saving windows. “There would not be protests if police didn’t continue to murder people,” Raiford said. “I wish we cared about life as much as we care about property.” Protests erupted in thousands of communities around the country after Floyd’s death, but most gradually petered out. Portland, by contrast, had nightly protests for months, with a broad swath of the community demanding changes to confront racism and inequality in the criminal justice system. The Police Bureau exacerbated tensions, using force and tear gas in ways that have drawn the ire of judges and the Justice Department. But the crowd sizes have waned, and figures such as Terry Porter, the former Portland Trail Blazers player, have called for an end to destructive demonstrations. Wheeler seemed to use last week’s conviction of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who murdered Floyd, as an opportunity to bring the most raucous of the protests to a close. As people around the country went into the streets to cheer the conviction, some businesses in Portland boarded up their windows once again. That night, a small group of activists wearing black approached a group of journalists, threatening to smash the cameras of those who remained on scene. The group later shattered windows at two Starbucks stores. One man was arrested after throwing a punch at a police officer. The crowds the city has seen are often made up of amorphous groups of people who come for different reasons. Chris Davis, the deputy police chief, estimated there were 150 to 200 people among the regular protesters who were prone to engage in property destruction, although the demonstrations often feature smaller numbers. Those protesters often seen in identity-concealing black apparel and engaging in vandalism are a mix of anarchists and police abolitionists, said David Myers, an activist who has joined many of the city’s protests. He said that while he was OK with those who engaged in property damage to apply pressure on city officials unwilling to impose change, he bemoaned that some of those demonstrators seemed to be sidelining the original Black Lives Matter message and harming the cause. In some cases, he said, businesses owned by Black people or which support the Black community have been attacked. “I think everybody in that mix wants to say they are BLM, but their actions show otherwise,” Myers said. Myers was among a group of Black activists who posted a letter to the protest community last week, decrying “ongoing behavior seen as detrimental to Black Liberation.” Success, it said, requires “thoughtful action.” The increasing consternation among protesters themselves provided an opening last week for Wheeler to announce a crackdown. In his call for the public’s help, Wheeler urged people to report anything they might overhear about property destruction plans or boasts. He also called for residents to report protesters who appeared to be disguising their identity and to document their license plates for the police. He urged a local college to expel one student currently facing charges in connection with a demonstration if the student is convicted. Police officers have been attempting to target and arrest demonstrators who engage in property destruction. Using a tactic known as “kettling” that has been used in policing protests around the country despite concerns from civil rights advocates, officers last month surrounded a crowd and began gathering information about each person caught inside the perimeter. The effort “yielded a lot of information,” Davis said. In another recent case, after activists lit a fire at the police union headquarters, investigators reported working with an informant in the crowd to identify a suspect. Since then, he said, his office has been focused on protesters who have committed violent crimes or those involving property; for those who are arrested after such crimes, prosecutors will consider restoring lesser criminal charges that were previously dropped. He said his office was also asking judges to impose additional conditions for the pretrial release of some people charged with crimes, requiring them to leave any demonstration in which police officers declare an unlawful assembly or a riot. Schmidt said he was frustrated that people were still engaging in property destruction, noting cases like the Boys & Girls Club. “These are not just attacks on windows,” he said. “These are attacks on our community. These are attacks on the values of who we are.” Myers, the activist, said he was worried about the mayor’s call for members of the public to alert the police when they see people wearing black protester-style clothing, saying it raises the prospect of vigilante actions. “It puts people at risk,” he said. Myers said he expected the protests to continue despite the mayor’s efforts to quash them. Eric Murfitt, who manages Mercantile Portland, a high-end women’s clothing store, said he had heard leaders such as Wheeler expressing the right determination to end the unrest. But he said he still had not seen a lot of follow-through or results. “Do we want to live in chaos where there are no laws, no police, no accountability?” Murfitt said. “Or do we want to live in a civil society?” Murfitt said a night of looting in May resulted in $1 million in damage at his store, only days after it had reopened after the coronavirus lockdowns. Later in the year, Murfitt said, the store’s insurer declined to renew the policy. The store eventually found another insurer but must pay four times more than the previous policy — tens of thousands of additional dollars per year — for a new policy that does not cover losses from civil unrest, Murfitt said. He said he was also spending tens of thousands of dollars to put bars over the windows and film on the window glass. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Momentum Stocks With More Room to Run

    Finding stocks that are primed for gains is the key to success in the stock markets. Investors are naturally drawn to rising stocks – and while a particular equity’s past performance won’t ensure its future gains, momentum is a good indicator for determining price movements. Momentum trading – buying into stocks that shown solid gains and are likely to keep moving upward – is a sound strategy, but it does take some skill on the investor’s part. A savvy investor has to know how to differentiate between a true momentum stock and a fad. The key is in the profile. Investors can look for stocks that offer a combination of three factors: strong, sustained gains; highly optimistic ratings from Wall Street’s analysts; and an upside potential that points toward maintenance of further gains. Based on that profile, we’ve pulled up three momentum stocks using TipRanks’ database. Not only have all of the tickers amassed enough bullish calls from analysts to be given “Strong Buy” consensus ratings, but each could also see considerable share price appreciation. Kulicke And Soffa Industries (KLIC) Industrial tech is big business. Every digital device that we use, from smartphones and tablets to factory robots, depends on a linked series technical gadgets, giving tool makers and part manufacturers a sound foundation for true momentum. Kulicke and Soffa, KLIC, provides solutions for electronic assembly in a variety of industries, including the automotive, communications, computing, and consumer goods sectors. The company’s product portfolio includes a range of tools for advanced packaging, electronics assembly, lithography, and wire bonding. In the most recent quarterly report, for fiscal Q1 of 2021, KLIC reported $267.9 million at the top line, up 85% year-over-year. Income also gained, with EPS at 77 cents. This was more than triple the year-ago quarter’s 21 cents. The company attributed the strong quarter to increased demand in the second half of calendar year 2020. Looking forward, management expects to see continued growth, and set fiscal Q2 guidance at $300 million in revenue (+/- $20 million) and EPS of 88 cents (+/- 10%). Combining industry and high tech has been good for KLIC, whose stock has gained an impressive 143% in the past 12 months. Covering KLIC for B. Riley Securities, 5-star analyst Craig Ellis believes that the path is clear for continued momentum. “We boost F21&F22 estimates… with three factors sustaining a Buy. First, upstream secular and cyclical chip fundamentals should drive strong growth deep into C22, propelling upside estimate potential. Second, we believe new mini-LED and Advanced Packaging products remain on track for $100M of incremental F22 sales and greater LT. Third, near-term GM headwinds look temporal, and we expect progress toward 47.5% through F21/22 but model more conservatively,” Ellis noted. " To this end, Ellis gives KLIC shares a Buy rating, and his $75 price target indicates confidence in a 26% upside for the coming year. (To watch Ellis’ track record, click here) While there are only three reviews on record for KLIC, they are unanimous – to Buy the stock. This shows that Ellis’ upbeat outlook is no outlier, and gives the stock its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. (See KLIC stock analysis on TipRanks) ASML Holding (ASML) We'll stick with the high tech sector, and look at another provider of the tools that digital equipment manufacturers cannot live without. Specifically, ASML Holding designs and builds photolithography equipment, which is vital in the production of semiconductor chips. The company’s tools use optical imaging to impress circuit patterns on silicon wafers. This is the essential process in chip making, and ASML Holding has a 67% market share in its industry. It’s a niche industry, but it’s one of the few that truly does make the world go ‘round.' And ASML has profited mightily from its leading position. The stock is up 131% over the past 12 months. The Netherlands-based company posted these share gains against a background of rising revenues. The top line has increased in each of the last four quarter, reaching 4.4 billion Euro (US$5.26 billion) in Q1 of 2021. EPS came in at 3.21 Euro (US$3.86), more than triple the $1.02 recorded in 1Q20. In the first quarter, the company reported high customer demand, with bookings reaching 4.7 billion Euro (US$5.69 billion). Demand was especially strong in the Installed Base segment, as existing customers moved to upgrade software to meet their own increasing demand. In the background here is a semiconductor chip market that is seeing both increased demand and a severe supply shortage, as customers are racing to meet orders backlogged during the pandemic shutdowns and suppliers are racing to ramp up production from pandemic-induced low levels. With all of that in the background, BofA analyst Didier Scemama selected ASML as his top large cap pick in European semiconductors. “We expect ASML to benefit from multiple drivers incl. 1) Healthy competition among ASML customer base, confirming ASML status as a “weapon dealer” in the Intel/TSMC/Samsung process “war”, 2) Silicon sovereignty, driving EU/US to incentivize chipmakers to re-shore semis production and adding to China’s 2025 semis self-sufficiency ambitions, 3) EUV cycle: we model 21% sales CAGR ’20-25 driven by multiple, concurrent high-growth end-markets,” Scemama opined. Unsurprisingly, Scemama rates ASML a Buy, and his price target of $806 suggests an upside of 20% in the next 12 months. (To watch Scemama’s track record, click here) If we step back and look at the bigger picture, we can see that overall the stock has a ‘Strong Buy’ analyst consensus rating. In the last three months, the stock has received 4 Buy ratings and just 1 Hold. (See ASML stock analysis on TipRanks) Ashland (ASH) The third momentum pick, Ashland, inhabits the specialty chemical niche, producing a variety of necessary ingredients for a range of industries. The company products include adhesives, emulsifiers, and preservatives – to name just a few categories – and are used in the construction, coating, energy, food and beverage, health and wellness, packaging, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries. In short, Ashland is diversified. That diversification has helped the company to weather the corona crisis, and propelled it to a share gain of 62% in the last 12 months. These gains came even as the pandemic – and the associate market, production, and supply disruptions – pushed 2020 annual revenues down to $2.3 billion from the prior year’s $2.5 billion. In the most recent quarter, Q1 of fiscal 2021, Ashland reported $552 million at the top line. This was up 3.5% year-over-year, and beat the pre-earnings estimates by 1.6%. EPS came in at 99 cents per share, nearly double the 52 cents reported one year earlier – and 25% above expectations. Analyst John McNulty, weighing in on Ashland from BMO Capital, sees a clear path forward for the company. “We see solid upside to margins over the next few years, a focus on innovation/growth helping the top line and increased cash conversion... ASH continues to work towards improving its cost structure while also working to re-accelerate its top-line growth... Assuming management continues to execute and margins improve to 25%+ while the top-line growth improves to a mid-single-digit level, ASH should see earnings growth that significantly exceeds expectations while also enjoying multiple expansion.” the analyst commented. McNulty rates ASH shares as Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $115 price target implies a one-year upside of 22%. (To watch McNulty’s track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on ASH are to Buy, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. (See ASH stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for momentum stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Official fired after refusing to call Black postgraduate ‘Doctor’ on Zoom despite her correcting him twice

    ‘Black women, regardless of the level of education, are consistently dismissed and overlooked or judged in our society’

  • Indigenous groups join calls for CNN to drop Rick Santorum after GOP commentator dismisses Native Americans

    National Congress of American Indians calls commentator ‘an unhinged and embarrassing racist’

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • ‘He’s bland’: Republicans struggle to find line of attack that sticks to Biden

    It was a problem that plagued the GOP during the 2020 presidential election, and party leaders say they’re still grappling with it.

  • Capitol riot suspect says he only called Pelosi a ‘biatch’ in desk note which shows he’s less offensive

    ‘And I left a note on her desk saying Nancy, Bigo was here you b***h,’ Barnett had bragged before cameras after the US Capitol riots

  • India-born chief executives from Google and Microsoft pledge to support country against coronavirus

    Sundar pichai and Satya Nadella vow to tackle critical shortage of medical oxygen