Arm: UK chip designer shares surge in market return

Investors snapped up shares of UK chip designer Arm Holdings as it returned to the stock market, sending its market value to more than $60bn (£48.3bn).

Shares of the company opened for trading at more than $56 each, popping higher from the $51 apiece the company received from its share sale.

The sale was the biggest initial public offering of the year, raising $4.87bn for owner Softbank Group.

The Japanese company bought Arm in 2016 and still has a majority stake.

The company said it had sold 95.5 million shares, leaving Softbank holding onto about 90%.

A star of the British technology industry, Arm designs chips for devices including smartphones and game consoles. It estimates that 70% of the world's population uses products that rely on its chips, including nearly all of the world's smartphones.

The company had faced heavy lobbying to list its shares in the UK.

In March, in a blow to the London stock market, Arm announced that it would move forward in the US.

Arm said it had decided that listing the company solely in the US was "the best path forward".

Hermann Hauser, who was involved in the development of the first Arm processor, told the BBC's Today programme that the UK's decision to leave the European Union was partly to blame for the shares being listed in the US rather than the UK, as it had affected the standing of the London Stock Exchange.

"The hope, of course, was to have a dual listing… but that wasn't really possible because of the size of the [initial public offering] and the London Stock Exchange isn't the size it used to be," Mr Hauser said.

The jump in share price as trading began was a sign of confidence in Arm.

Arm customers, including Apple, Google, Nvidia, Alphabet, Advanced Micro Devices, Intel and Samsung had all invested in the IPO.

SoftBank took Arm private seven years ago after buying it in a deal worth $32bn.

It had agreed to sell Arm to rival US chip giant Nvidia but the plan was abandoned in February last year.

The sale had faced major regulatory hurdles in the UK, US and European Union.