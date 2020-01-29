Arm Treasure Data Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Excellence in the Customer Data Platforms Market

Arm Treasure Data CDP enables customers to securely unify their data for driving more personalized customer experiences

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global customer data platforms (CDP) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Arm® Treasure Data™ with the 2019 Global Company of the Year, Award. In 2018, the UK-based, Arm acquired the California-based CDP provider, Treasure Data, and subsequently rebranded as Arm Treasure Data. Its powerful CDP enables marketers to gain insights and provides the foundation for personalizing marketing and delivering excellent customer experiences.

"The configurability of Arm Treasure Data CDP allows for additional marketing functionality on top of the core customer analytics, data management, infrastructure, and support bundle. This product offering ensures comprehensive data management and reporting capabilities, flexible dashboards, profile management, and workflow automation. It then incorporates open APIs and more than 140 pre-built connectors to integrate with common business intelligence and marketing systems to collect data and activate profiles," said Martin Hoff ter Heide, Lead Consultant, Integrated Commerce. "The additional functionalities enable marketers to segment and personalize to help improve engagement, targeting, and the efficiency of digital advertising, email marketing, and other types of campaigns."

Arm Treasure Data unifies disparate silos of customer data to provide marketers and teams across the enterprise full insight to their customers' attributes and behaviors to be able to deliver the best possible customer experiences. For example, it automates streaming website data to reconcile behavior and enrich customer profiles. It also allows marketers to leverage a variety of data, such as purchase history, content consumed, support requests and loyalty program status, reconcile behavior and enrich segments automatically. Additionally, Arm Treasure Data offers advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI)-based capabilities to predict customer buying behavior and churn. By enabling marketers and all internal teams to manage predictive models without requiring analytics/data science expertise, it democratizes access to customer insights.

"The influx of data has the opportunity to revolutionize the way that companies engage with their customers if it can be securely unified and managed," said Hiro Yoshikawa, vice president, and general manager, data business, Arm. "This award is a testament to how the Arm Treasure Data CDP empowers organizations with the capabilities to securely and responsibly leverage their data at scale to drive more personalized customer experiences."

Significantly, the availability of a single view of each customer simplifies the collaboration of different customer-facing teams across marketing, product, and digital functions. Arm Treasure Data eliminates the need to rip and replace an organization's existing infrastructure by ensuring interoperability with existing technology. Arm Treasure Data's CDP is tightly integrated with Arm's Pelion™ IoT platform, enhancing its retail clients' ability to connect physical in-store data with digital customer data for unified data management.