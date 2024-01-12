ARMA reveals assets of detained businessman Ihor Hrynkevych and associates

Ihor Hrynkevych with his daughter (left) and wife (right)

Ukraine’s Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has disclosed the assets of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych and his associates, recently detained by court order, in a list published on Jan. 11.

These assets include:

17 residential properties, including three owned by Hrynkevych’s wife, Svitlana

Seven non-residential properties

18 large plots of land in the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv Oblast

Nine luxury vehicles

Statutory capital shares valued at UAH 14,731,625 ($389,000).

12 firearms

ARMA also identified multiple bank accounts held by the suspects, prompting an investigation into the funds and transactions associated with the accounts.

In late 2023, the State Bureau of Investigations detained Hrynkevych, who attempted to bribe a National Anti-Corruption Bureau official with $500,000. He was remanded in custody, with bail set at over UAH 420 million ($11 million).

Deputy Defense Minister Vitaliy Polovenko announced on Jan. 9 the termination of contracts with the Hrynkevych family, with the exception of one contract involving the supply of military rations in the Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.

