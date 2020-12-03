Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Joint Venture to Develop & Build New Global Headquarters for T. Rowe Price at Harbor Point

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) today announced it has formed a 50/50 joint venture with Beatty Development Group, which will develop and build T. Rowe Price’s new 450,000 square foot global headquarters in Baltimore’s Harbor Point. Beatty is the lead developer of the joint venture and Armada Hoffler is the noncontrolling equity partner and general contractor for the build-to-suit project.

Situated between Harbor East and Fell’s Point, Harbor Point is Baltimore’s largest downtown waterfront development site with capacity for up to three million square feet of mixed-use space on 27 acres. T. Rowe Price has signed a letter of intent for a 15-year lease at Harbor Point for two sustainably designed and constructed buildings totaling approximately 450,000 square feet. The T. Rowe Price site is adjacent to Armada Hoffler’s existing Harbor Point assets: the Wills Wharf office building, the Thames Street Wharf office building, and 1405 Point apartments. In addition to T. Rowe Price’s new global headquarters, the joint venture plans to develop complementary ground level retail and limited onsite parking as well as expand and improve the green spaces and public amenities at Harbor Point. The preliminary estimated cost of this entire phase of mixed-use development – office, retail, onsite parking, and public space improvements – is approximately $250 million.

In conjunction with the build-to-suit project, another joint venture between Beatty and Armada Hoffler will develop and build a new mixed-use facility with structured parking on a neighboring site to accommodate both existing parking requirements and the influx of employees relocating to Harbor Point. T. Rowe Price plans to relocate its downtown Baltimore operations to Harbor Point in the first half of 2024.

“T. Rowe Price further validates Harbor Point as a top tier destination for world-class companies,” said Lou Haddad, President & CEO of Armada Hoffler Properties. “Alongside Exelon, Morgan Stanley, and EY, we are excited to welcome T. Rowe Price and their 1,700 employees currently downtown to Harbor Point.”

“We look forward to continuing our 25-year partnership with Armada Hoffler in creating an innovative and sustainable global headquarters for T. Rowe Price at Harbor Point,” said Michael Beatty, President of Beatty Development Group.

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) (the “Company”) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information, visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters within this press release are discussed using forward-looking language as specified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include comments relating to the proposed T. Rowe Price headquarters and related projects, including the anticipated lease duration, expected timing of completion and the size of the Company’s portfolio after completion of the T. Rowe Price project. For a description of factors that may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020. The Company’s actual future results and trends may differ materially from expectations depending on a variety of factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. These factors include, without limitation: (a) the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on macroeconomic conditions and economic conditions in the markets in which the Company operates, including, among others: (i) disruptions in, or a lack of access to, the capital markets or disruptions in the Company’s ability to borrow amounts subject to existing construction loan commitments; (ii) adverse impacts to the Company’s tenants’ and other third parties’ businesses and financial condition that adversely affect the ability and willingness of the Company’s tenants and other third parties to satisfy their rent and other obligations to the Company, including deferred rent; (iii) the ability and willingness of the Company’s tenants to renew their leases with the Company upon expiration of the leases or to re-lease the Company’s properties on the same or better terms in the event of nonrenewal or early termination of existing leases; and (iv) federal, state and local government initiatives to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including additional restrictions on business activities, shelter-in place orders and other restrictions, and the timing and amount of economic stimulus or other initiatives; (b) the Company’s ability to continue construction on development and construction projects, in each case on the timeframes and on terms currently anticipated; (c) the Company’s ability to accurately assess and predict the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its results of operations, financial condition, dividend policy, acquisition and disposition activities and growth opportunities; and (d) the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the covenants under its existing debt agreements or to obtain modifications to such covenants from the applicable lenders. The Company expressly disclaims any responsibility to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Contacts:

Investor Relations

Public Relations

Michael P. O’Hara

Chelsea D. Forrest

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary

Director of Marketing

Email: MOHara@ArmadaHoffler.com

Email: CForrest@ArmadaHoffler.com

Phone: (757) 366-6684

Phone: (757) 612-4248


