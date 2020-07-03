Is Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.'s (NYSE:AHH) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

If you want to know who really controls Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.
Armada Hoffler Properties is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$784m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Armada Hoffler Properties.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Armada Hoffler Properties?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Armada Hoffler Properties. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Armada Hoffler Properties's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.
Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Armada Hoffler Properties. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 13% of shares outstanding. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 8.3% of common stock, and Daniel Hoffler holds about 6.4% of the company stock. Daniel Hoffler, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board. Additionally, the company's CEO Louis Haddad directly holds 3.1% of the total shares outstanding.
Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 11 shareholders, meaning that no one shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.
While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.
Insider Ownership Of Armada Hoffler Properties
The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.. Insiders have a US$96m stake in this US$784m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 22% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over AHH. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Armada Hoffler Properties (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.
