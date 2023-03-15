Do Armada Hoffler Properties' (NYSE:AHH) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Armada Hoffler Properties Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impressively, Armada Hoffler Properties has grown EPS by 32% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Our analysis has highlighted that Armada Hoffler Properties' revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. EBIT margins for Armada Hoffler Properties remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 60% to US$454m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Armada Hoffler Properties.

Are Armada Hoffler Properties Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We note that Armada Hoffler Properties insiders spent US$98k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. This is a good look for the company as it paints an optimistic picture for the future.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Armada Hoffler Properties is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they hold US$17m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 1.6% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Lou Haddad is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Armada Hoffler Properties, with market caps between US$400m and US$1.6b, is around US$3.8m.

Armada Hoffler Properties' CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$2.1m in the year leading up to December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Armada Hoffler Properties Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Armada Hoffler Properties' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Armada Hoffler Properties (2 don't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

