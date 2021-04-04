- By GF Value





The stock of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH, 30-year Financials) appears to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $13 per share and the market cap of $770.8 million, Armada Hoffler Properties stock appears to be possible value trap. GF Value for Armada Hoffler Properties is shown in the chart below.





Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Possible Value Trap

The reason we think that Armada Hoffler Properties stock might be a value trap is because Armada Hoffler Properties has an Altman Z-score of 0.73, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Armada Hoffler Properties has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.04, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Armada Hoffler Properties's financial strength as 3 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Armada Hoffler Properties over the past years:

Story continues

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Possible Value Trap

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Armada Hoffler Properties has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $383.6 million and earnings of $0.38 a share. Its operating margin is 11.30%, which ranks worse than 85% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, the profitability of Armada Hoffler Properties is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Armada Hoffler Properties over the past years:

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Possible Value Trap

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Armada Hoffler Properties's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 66% of the companies in REITs industry. Armada Hoffler Properties's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 3.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Armada Hoffler Properties's return on invested capital is 2.56, and its cost of capital is 4.65. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Armada Hoffler Properties is shown below:

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Possible Value Trap

In short, the stock of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH, 30-year Financials) is believed to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about Armada Hoffler Properties stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

