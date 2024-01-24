Armagh-area residents killed in Indiana County fire

Jan. 24—ARMAGH, Pa. — A fatal fire in Indiana County remained under investigation on Tuesday, officials said.

Two people were found dead inside a home on Fox Road in East Wheatfield Township after crews from six fire departments were dispatched at 5:23 a.m. Saturday, state police in Indiana said.

Merle Robinson, 81, and Janet Bloom, 75, of Armagh, died in the fire due to inhalation of combustible products, Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. said. The deaths were ruled accidental, he said.

The cause and origin of the fire remained under investigation, state police Fire Marshal Chet Bell said on Tuesday.

There are no indications of foul play regarding the fire, state police Public Information Officer Cliff Greenfield said.

Armagh/East Wheatfield firefighters battled the blaze, with assistance from Clyde, Brush Valley, Bolivar, Seward and New Florence fire departments.

As of Tuesday morning, Overman said, funeral arrangements had not yet been made for Robinson and Bloom.