Armand Sohet at the 2022 1Sustainability Conference

On becoming more sustainable and enabling a circular economy

New York, NY --News Direct-- 1BusinessWorld

Armand Sohet, the Chief Sustainability and Human Resources Officer of Sulzer, joins 1Sustainability to talk about enabling a circular economy.

Armand Sohet at 1Sustainability

Sulzer is a global leader in fluid engineering. The company specializes in pumping, agitation, mixing, separation and purification technologies for fluids of all types. Sulzer’s customers benefit from our commitment to innovation, performance and quality and from its responsive network of 180 world-class manufacturing facilities and service centers across the globe.

Sulzer's sustainability strategy is composed of three pillars – minimizing the company's carbon footprint, enabling a low-carbon society, and engaging its employees and communities to build a more inclusive and sustainable future.

Introducing sustainability leaders of the world, the 2022 1Sustainability Conference is a global sustainability conference, this year taking place, as a virtual event, from Monday, October 17, through Friday, October 21.

All news and content distribution in partnership with News Direct.

About 1Sustainability

As part of 1BusinessWorld, 1Sustainability is one of the most comprehensive business sustainability platforms and events in the world and features sustainability leaders of the world - entrepreneurs, founders, business leaders, investors and advisors with sustainability as a key component of their overall strategy - presenting on cutting-edge topics and the latest industry developments. 1Sustainability

About 1BusinessWorld

1BusinessWorld is a global business ecosystem, network and marketplace that provides entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals with the information, tools, resources and connectivity needed to succeed throughout their company’s growth journey, toward a better business world. Our vision is based on the reality that we live, work and do business in one global interconnected business environment, and hence our motto: “One World, One Business World”. Our mission is to encourage and support global communication and collaboration among entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses. 1BusinessWorld

Story continues

Contact Details

1BusinessWorld

Media Enquiries

+1 212-220-6677

info@1businessworld.com

Company Website

https://1businessworld.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/armand-sohet-at-the-2022-1sustainability-conference-799538861