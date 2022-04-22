Armando Barron, accused of murdering Keene resident, set for trial next month

Apr. 22—Jury selection for the trial of Jaffrey resident Armando Barron, who faces murder charges in the slaying of Jonathan Amerault of Keene in fall 2020, is set to begin next month after a final pretrial hearing was held Friday morning.

Barron, 32, appeared in Cheshire County Superior Court for the hearing dressed in orange prison garb with his hair tied back in a neat knot. Other than to whisper a few words to his lawyers, public defenders Meredith Lugo and Morgan Taggart-Hampton, he sat silently through the proceedings.

Beginning May 9, jurors will be chosen from a pool of about 240 people, Judge Elizabeth Leonard said Friday. That process is expected to take several days as the defense and prosecution will be allowed five to 10 minutes to interview each potential juror, Leonard said. The trial could get underway that Friday or the following Monday, according to the schedule discussed by the parties.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati said the state plans to dismiss the charge of capital murder against Barron. That charge carries the same maximum punishment — life in prison without the possibility of parole — as first-degree murder, with which Barron is also charged, Agati said. The capital murder charge would allow the defense 20 preemptory challenges, where lawyers can exclude a potential juror without a reason, and the state 10, while the first-degree murder allows both sides 15 challenges, he said.

In addition to the murder charges, the state has charged Barron with two counts each of criminal solicitation of murder and criminal solicitation of first-degree assault that allege he told his wife, Britany Barron, to harm Amerault. He also faces several other charges including one count of kidnapping, three counts of second-degree assault, two counts of simple assault and domestic violence.

Barron's lawyers waived his arraignment Friday. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

State troopers discovered Amerault's body in an unincorporated area of Coos County, a day after he had been reported missing on Sept. 21, 2020, according to an affidavit written by N.H. State Police Sgt. Stephen Sloper. An avid hiker, Amerault, 25, volunteered regularly at the Souhegan Valley Boys and Girls Club in Milford, where he grew up, and worked as an engineer at a Jaffrey-based biomedical device manufacturing company, according to previous reporting by The Sentinel. He had just bought a home in Keene before his death.

Story continues

Sloper wrote in the affidavit that Britany Barron told law enforcement her husband used her cellphone to lure Amerault, to Annett State Park in Rindge sometime overnight on Sept. 19 and Sept. 20, 2020, after discovering she and Amerault were romantically involved.

Britany Barron told police that once at the park, her husband ordered her to shoot Amerault, but when she refused to do so he shot and killed Amerault himself, Sloper wrote. She also said that just prior to this, her husband had severely assaulted her, leaving her with a pair of black eyes, a broken nose and other injuries, according to the affidavit.

Sloper wrote in the affidavit that Britany Barron said she and her husband then took Amerault's vehicle and their own north to Coos County, where they made camp and attempted to dispose of the evidence. Britany Barron said she followed orders from her husband — with whom she has three young children — to remove Amerault's head and conceal his body and his vehicle, the affidavit states.

Hunters later discovered Britany Barron at her camp and called N.H. Fish and Game, who told her she needed to pack up, then detained her upon finding what appeared to be a body wrapped in tarp, the affidavit states. She was arrested and Armando Barron, who had returned to Jaffrey, was arrested shortly thereafter.

Britany Barron, 32, who pleaded guilty in Grafton County Superior Court in September to three counts of falsifying evidence, was granted parole last week and is expected to testify during her husband's trial.

Agati said Friday that the trial will begin with a "view" where jurors will be led along parts of the route the Barrons traveled the night Amerault was killed, including to Annett State Park and sections of Route 202 and Main Street in Jaffrey.

This "view" will give jurors a sense of what the cameras along the route could and could not see and is "important for the jurors to understand to be consistent with the phone records," Agati said.

Screens will need to be set up in the courtroom during the trial due to the extensive visual media evidence, Agati said.

Lugo requested that a mask mandate be in place at least during the initial jury selection process when potentially hundreds of people could be in the courtroom.

Leonard said a mask mandate is likely throughout the trial to protect those participating and to limit the possibility of the proceedings being delayed by COVID-19 cases.

Ryan Spencer can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1412, or rspencer@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @rspencerKS