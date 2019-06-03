Armani Beauty launching Armani Men skin care

Armani Beauty is launching a new line of environmentally responsible men's grooming products, Women's Wear Daily (WWD) reported late last week. The line's first products will launch exclusively in the US early in June, before rolling out to Canada and Europe later that month.

Although a growing number of beauty brands are releasing natural or organic ranges, most of these are aimed at female clients. Armani Beauty, however, is launching Armani Men, a male skincare product line featuring natural and biodegradable formulations (with up to 99% of ingredients derived from nature) and eco-conscious packaging.

Armani Men will launch with three products: The Face Wash, The Toner and The Moisturizer Face & Eyes. These three men's grooming must-haves are notably designed to hydrate and nourish skin while fighting pollution.

According to WWD, The Face Wash ingredients include jojoba and birchbark, as well as a vitality complex, to purify and soften skin while removing pollution built up during the day. The Toner ingredients include baobab leaf, birchbark and a vitamin cocktail to soothe and moisturize. The Moisturizer Face & Eyes is formulated to fight the signs of age and fatigue.