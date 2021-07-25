Armani bounces back from pandemic as sales rise 34% in first half

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian fashion company Giorgio Armani is seen in Zurich, Switzerland
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MILAN (Reuters) - Sales at Giorgio Armani jumped 34% in the first half of 2021 as business in China and the United States helped the Italian fashion group bounce back, although it said it could be next year before it fully recovers from the pandemic.

"The goal is to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2022, with... over 2 billion euros in direct consolidated revenues," Chairman and CEO Giorgio Armani said on Sunday in a statement announcing 2020 results and the trend for January-June.

The luxury group said consolidated net sales had fallen 25% last year to 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion), with most of the decline occurring in the first half of 2020.

Luxury goods sales around the world fell sharply last year for the first time in years as the pandemic forced shop closures and brought international tourism to a virtual halt.

"The drop in revenues in 2020 should be read not only as a consequence of the pandemic... but also in line with Giorgio Armani's own strategic principle of 'less is more'," said Armani Deputy Managing Director Giuseppe Marsocci.

The Milan-based group did not give the value of total sales in January-June but said the positive sales trend so far this year pointed to a much better profitability scenario for 2021.

For the whole of last year the group made a consolidated net profit of 90 million euros but an operating loss (EBIT) of 29 million euros.

It also said on Sunday that its financial position improved significantly in the first half with net cash and cash equivalents of 1.088 billion euros "ensuring the financial resources necessary for the Group's medium to long-term stability and growth".

Speculation about succession plans at Armani has come to the fore recently, especially after the 87-year-old designer said he could consider teaming up with another Italian company.

Sources told Reuters earlier this month that John Elkann, scion of Italy's Agnelli family, had explored a possible tie-up as part of plans to build a luxury conglomerate.

($1 = 0.8495 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Claudia Cristoferi; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of RLX Technology Inc. - RLX

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2021) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.The investigation concerns whether RLX and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. [Click here for information about ...

  • Credit Suisse settles spying case with former star banker

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse has reached an out-of-court settlement with former star banker Iqbal Khan over allegations of spying that led to the resignation of the Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, a spokesperson for the Swiss bank said on Sunday. "Everybody involved has agreed to settle and this matter is now closed," Simone Meier said, confirming a report in Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag. The agreement, details of which have not been disclosed, ends a dispute that rocked the normally sedate world of Swiss banking when allegations of corporate espionage involving Credit Suisse emerged in September 2019.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist If the Market Crashes

    There's also something else that I'm convinced about: Buying certain dividend stocks when the market crashes is a smart idea. You can lock in fantastic yields when you invest in the right dividend stocks that are trading at low prices. What are the best stocks to scoop up during a major market meltdown?

  • Cassava Sciences Stock Could Be Worth $900 After Its Upcoming Alzheimer’s Results

    Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) announced on July 21 that it would present two new clinical datasets in the upcoming Denver Alzheimer’s conference. The most important of these two will be on July 29 at 11 am ET, when the company releases its nine-month dataset results for its Alzheimer’s drug, Simufilam. Expect to see SAVA stock take off when those numbers come out. Source: Shutterstock That is my conclusion after reviewing the latest research on the stock as well as what is clearly visible now i

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    At the moment, none seems to be stirring more of a buzz than inflation. Earlier this month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 12-month inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) was 5.4% in June 2021.

  • You Can Bank on Bank Stocks for Steady Dividends. Here Are 4 With Yields Above 3%

    Not only did the banking sector emerge from the pandemic largely unscathed, but the largest banks also endured three stress tests in a 12-month window to prove their durability for capital returns. KeyCorp and Fifth Third are among the names to consider.

  • AT&T's Corporate Restructuring Will Add to Existing Value

    The company is already a good investment, but restructuring will improve odds of success even further

  • Day Traders Take Wall Street by Storm Again in Record Dip Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- On Monday at around 1 p.m. in New York, just as U.S. stocks were gripped by the worst trading session in months, Google searches for the “Dow Jones” spiked.By the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had clawed back some of the biggest losses, and the next day posted its best performance in a month.This week is lesson to everyone on Wall Street who thought the day-trading army had beaten a retreat: They snapped up stocks at the fastest clip on record, pouring around $2.2

  • 5 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Stanley Black & Decker and a handful of banks were among the U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week.

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs That Can Help You Survive a Market Crash

    One of the most intimidating aspects of investing in the stock market is dealing with crashes. Market crashes are normal, but they can also be unpredictable and severe. No investments are immune to stock market turbulence, after all.

  • Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.27

    Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( NYSE:KMI ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.27 per share on the 16th of August...

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

    Many technology stocks were big winners in 2020, but when the new year began investors seemed to lose a bit of their enthusiasm for the sector. Perhaps investors thought that tech stocks were flying too high or that other sectors could grow faster as the economy opened back up. Whatever the case, some fantastic technology stocks are currently on sale and savvy investors would be wise to head straight to the bargain bin.

  • Fintech Growth Stocks Don't Come Much Safer Than This

    In some cases, financial technology companies are attempting to revolutionize their industries, facilitating new ways of doing business. In other cases, fintechs are just competing for space in burgeoning areas of the economy and struggling to become profitable.

  • Stock Bulls Look Toward $17 Trillion Burning a Hole in Pockets

    (Bloomberg) -- In the stock market, the refusal of retail investors to back down from every macro threat has become the only story. When will it end? Judging by the size of all the pools of cash lying around, it could be a while.Among all the economic stories of the pandemic, the one about money piling up in people’s accounts has been the most significant in the stock market, where the S&P 500 just notched its seventh gain in nine weeks. Money market accounts, viewed in some circles as a “dry po

  • This Under-the-Radar Pot Stock Is Showing Signs of Life

    It seems like we just finished discussing a 2020 full-year revenue blowout for many of the top U.S. cannabis operators, such as Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf, and Cresco Labs. Recent better-than-expected revenue for Canadian grower OrganiGram (NASDAQ: OGI) in particular demonstrates some signs of life for a company whose stock has been less than spirited lately. A positive quarterly sales surprise is a good sign, but it may not be representative of the bigger picture for the company.

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. Micron Technology

    Chipmakers Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) have had very different experiences on the stock market so far in 2021, even though both companies have been delivering stellar results quarter after quarter. While Nvidia stock has handily beaten the market, Micron shares have remained nearly flat thus far. Is this a signal that investors should start dumping Micron stock and load up on Nvidia?

  • China Announces Ban On $100B For-Profit Education Sector

    What Happened: China has announced a set of regulations that effectively ban the operation of for-profit education companies in the country. The new rules will no longer allow companies that teach school subjects to accept overseas investment, which could include capital from offshore registered entities of Chinese firms, according to a notice released by the State Council of China. Bloomberg reports that firms will not be allowed to raise capital via stock markets to invest in for-profit educat

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend aristocrats, and dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy According to Hedge Funds. According to a report by Post […]

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 into $1 Million in 10 Years

    Consider that Microsoft stock delivered a total return of 1,200% over the last decade. The even less risky S&P 500 index posted a total return of roughly 300% across the same stretch, and it's likely that patient investors who back strong companies will continue to enjoy impressive returns. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that look poised to more than triple over the next decade.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Friday

    What happened The Chinese government strikes the U.S. stock market again. Though today's news of a regulatory crackdown focuses on education companies in China, many U.S.-listed Chinese stocks are being hit this morning.