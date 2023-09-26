Armani shows off soft, fluid looks at Fashion Week

STORY: The 89-year-old fashion veteran opened the show, called "Vibes", with a champagne satin jacket and satin grey trousers. Several outfits with the same colour combination followed - cropped shirts, jackets and strapless dresses over trousers.

Satin trousers featured heavily in the Spring/Summer 2024 line, often paired with sheer blouses, light jackets and sparkling tops.

Wave patterns adorned jackets, belts and shaped crop tops as well as buttons.

Armani presented the latest collection for his second line, Emporio Armani, on Thursday (September 21).