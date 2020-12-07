Armanino Volunteers to Join the Fight Against COVID-19 with Antibody Testing System App for New York State

Armanino

Top 25 Accounting and Consulting Firm Helps Get Health Care Workers Back on the Frontline

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., announced today that it had volunteered to assist the New York State Department of Health to help develop and launch an antibody testing scheduling solution for use by the New York State Department of Health to help get frontline workers safely back to work. Armanino volunteered in April to join a consortium of companies to help build the app with Armanino’s deep expertise in resource scheduling optimization. The app was designed and launched by a volunteer team of pros in less than a week. The New York COVID-19 Antibody Testing System empowers the New York State Health Department to quickly and efficiently track and schedule previously infected health care and other critical workers for antibody tests. Those who are cleared can get back to work on the front lines to help patients and keep New York’s health care system secure.

“We are so proud of our volunteers who met the challenge to help build this app and get it into the hands of health care providers in less than a week,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino LLP. “Antibody testing has been identified as key to clearing people to get back to work, so it was critical to build the testing infrastructure so health care workers and first responders can get back to saving lives.”

The app works by allowing health providers to identify individuals who have potentially been exposed to COVID-19. Those individuals are then invited to provide additional information to the app, and after passing a pre-screening, are provided a proposed date and time for the antibody test. After having blood drawn at the antibody testing site, the individual will be linked to their blood sample by a unique ID barcode. The lab then scans the barcode, verifying that the sample was received and updating the app. Once results are available, the app contacts the individual to return to the portal to see their results and if they can report back to work.

“We were honored to be asked to help build the New York COVID-19 Antibody Testing System app and assist New York to quickly get its recovered health care workers cleared to work,” said Carmel Wynkoop, Armanino consulting partner. “The success of this project demonstrates the power of people and technology to collaborate on effective and reliable solutions when time is of the essence.”

To learn more about Armanino’s business application consulting, please visit: https://www.armaninollp.com/services/business-application-consulting/

To learn about New York State’s COVID-19 Technology SWAT Team’s Progress, please visit: https://www.ny.gov/sites/ny.gov/files/atoms/files/SWAT-Progress-Report.pdf

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP (www.armaninollp.com) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Global, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group (www.amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital (www.intersectcapitalllc.com) is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

Kyle McGuire, AMF Media Group
925.790.2788
kyle@amfmediagroup.com


