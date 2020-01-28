Armata Pharmaceuticals and Innoviva Announce $25 Million Strategic Investment to Support Advancement of Armata's Bacteriophage Development Programs

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. and BRISBANE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata"), a biotechnology company focused on precisely targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections, and Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) ("Innoviva"), a company with a portfolio of royalties that include respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited, today announced that they have entered into a securities purchase agreement pursuant to which Innoviva will purchase, upon satisfaction of certain closing conditions, approximately $25 million in Armata common stock and warrant securities (excluding any consideration payable upon exercise of warrants).

Armata expects to use the proceeds from the offering to support the ongoing advancement of its bacteriophage development programs, including the expected first in human studies related to Armata's lead phage candidate, AP-PA02, targeting Pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as AP-SA02, its phage candidate targeting Staphylococcus Aureus.

"We are excited by this opportunity and are eager to work with the Armata team in the development of this novel treatment for multi drug resistant bacterial infections which represent a serious and growing public health crisis," said Odysseas Kostas, M.D., Chairman of Innoviva's Board of Directors.

Pursuant to and subject to the terms and conditions of the securities purchase agreement and related agreements, Innoviva will purchase approximately 8.7 million newly issued shares of Armata's common stock, at a price of $2.87 per share, and warrants to purchase up to approximately 8.7 million additional shares of Armata's common stock, with an exercise price of $2.87 per share. The stock purchases are expected to occur in two tranches. At the closing of the first tranche, Innoviva will purchase approximately 1.0 million shares of common stock and warrants to purchase approximately 1.0 million shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $2.8 million. At the closing of the second tranche, upon Armata stockholders voting in favor of the transaction, Innoviva will purchase approximately 7.7 million shares of common stock and warrants to purchase approximately 7.7 million shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $22.2 million. Assuming the completion of the first closing, Innoviva will be entitled to appoint two directors to Armata's Board of Directors. It currently is expected that Innoviva will appoint Sarah Schlesinger. M.D. and Odysseas Kostas, M.D. to serve on Armata's Board of Directors.

Subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, including, with respect to the second closing, the approval of Armata's stockholders, the transactions contemplated by the securities purchase agreement are expected to close during the first quarter of 2020.

"Over the course of the last several months, we have made significant progress advancing our bacteriophage development programs," stated Todd R. Patrick, Chief Executive Officer of Armata. "As we now prepare to enter human clinical trials, we are excited to enter into this agreement with Innoviva given its team's experience with drug development and clinical medicine. We are particularly looking forward to welcoming Drs. Kostas and Schlesinger to our Board. Their commitment to provide novel solutions for patients suffering from antibiotic resistance will be invaluable as we develop our bacteriophage platform. As we look forward, the funding from this transaction will allow us to pursue meaningful milestones in 2020 and 2021."