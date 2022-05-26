Armed 13-year-old shot by deputy after she shoots man approaching home, Georgia cops say

A 13-year-old girl was shot by a deputy after she came out of a home in Georgia and fired a gun at a man near the porch, authorities said.

Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies got a call from a 38-year-old man at 8:44 p.m. May 25. He asked for help from authorities with a custody exchange dispute involving a 3-year-old child, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The relationships among the man, the 13-year-old and 3-year-old was not disclosed.

Deputies met the man at the gated entrance of the neighborhood where the dispute took place and followed him to the residence, the release said. The man pulled into the driveway and parked.

Frasca walked to the front of the house when a 13-year-old girl came out on the porch armed with a handgun, the GBI said.

The GBI is investigating an OIS in Fayetteville, GA. Deputies were assisting with a custody exchange when a 13-year old female shot an adult man. Deputies returned fire, hitting the minor.



The minor and man are injured. No officers are injured.



As the responding deputy walked up the driveway toward Frasca, the girl shot at the man multiple times, hitting him at least once, the release said.

The deputy fired back multiple times and hit the 13-year-old girl, according to the GBI.

The girl was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release. The man was taken to Grady Hospital and is in stable condition.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate the shooting, according to the release. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 2 Field Office in Columbus at 706-565-7888.

Fayetteville is about 23 miles south of Atlanta.

