Armed 17-year-old arrested in Hamden after hitting cruiser in stolen car, police say

A 17-year-old was arrested in Hamden on Friday after allegedly striking a police cruiser with a stolen car and fleeing on foot, according to the Hamden Police Department.

Police were patrolling Dixwell Avenue and Putnam Avenue on Friday afternoon around 2:45 p.m. when detectives observed a vehicle driving erratically. The vehicle was reportedly driving in and out of traffic and nearly hit several vehicles, police said.

Detectives attempted to pull the car over, but the suspect hit a detective’s vehicle and fled the scene, according to police. Detectives saw the vehicle stop at the intersection of Putnam Avenue and Whitney Avenue before the suspect began running down Whitney on foot.

Police ran after the teen, who allegedly dropped a handgun during the pursuit. He was caught and placed under arrest, according to police.

No one was injured in the pursuit, police said.

The teen was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, engaging police in a pursuit, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal purchase of a large capacity magazine and interfering with an officer.

The teen was also charged with an outstanding warrant in Hamden, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in New Haven Superior Court for Juvenile Matters later in December.